Only second-round pick Sam Carlson - a hard-throwing, right-handed high school pitcher -- remains unsigned of Seattle's first 11 picks.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Much of the Mariners draft class got to work on Sunday morning with a light workout at the team’s complex in Peoria, Ariz. The team announced that 26 of the 40 players had signed professional contracts, including 10 of the first 11 picks. All were expected to report for mini-camp.

Hard-hitting first baseman Evan White, the Mariners top pick and No. 16th overall in the first round, highlighted the group of signings.

White, 21, will eventually report to short-season Everett, but he will make a stop in Seattle on Thursday and meet manager Scott Servais, tour Safeco Field and take batting practice with the Mariners.

The only unsigned pick out of the first 11 rounds is hard-throwing, right-hander Sam Carlson out of Burnsville High School in Minnesota, who was a second-round pick. Carlson just wrapped up his prep season on Friday as his team lost out in the state tournament. Mariners director of amateur scouting Scott Hunter said that a tentative agreement has been reached with Carlson’s advisors and a deal should be finalized this week.

The list of draftees (players in bold have signed)