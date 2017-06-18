Only second-round pick Sam Carlson - a hard-throwing, right-handed high school pitcher -- remains unsigned of Seattle's first 11 picks.
ARLINGTON, Texas — Much of the Mariners draft class got to work on Sunday morning with a light workout at the team’s complex in Peoria, Ariz. The team announced that 26 of the 40 players had signed professional contracts, including 10 of the first 11 picks. All were expected to report for mini-camp.
Hard-hitting first baseman Evan White, the Mariners top pick and No. 16th overall in the first round, highlighted the group of signings.
White, 21, will eventually report to short-season Everett, but he will make a stop in Seattle on Thursday and meet manager Scott Servais, tour Safeco Field and take batting practice with the Mariners.
The only unsigned pick out of the first 11 rounds is hard-throwing, right-hander Sam Carlson out of Burnsville High School in Minnesota, who was a second-round pick. Carlson just wrapped up his prep season on Friday as his team lost out in the state tournament. Mariners director of amateur scouting Scott Hunter said that a tentative agreement has been reached with Carlson’s advisors and a deal should be finalized this week.
The list of draftees (players in bold have signed)
|
PICK
|
PLAYER
|
POS
|
B-T
|
HT
|
WT
|
DOB
|
SCHOOL
|
HOMETOWN
|
1*
|
17
|
Evan White
|
1B
|
R-L
|
6-3
|
205
|
04/26/96
|
University of Kentucky
|
Gahanna, OH
|
2
|
55
|
Sam Carlson
|
RHP
|
R-R
|
6-4
|
208
|
12/03/98
|
Burnsville High School
|
Savage, MN
|
3*
|
93
|
Wyatt Mills
|
RHP
|
R-R
|
6-3
|
175
|
01/25/95
|
Gonzaga University
|
Spokane, WA
|
4*
|
123
|
Seth Elledge
|
RHP
|
R-R
|
6-2
|
238
|
05/20/96
|
Dallas Baptist University
|
Frisco, TX
|
5*
|
153
|
David Banuelos
|
C
|
R-R
|
6-0
|
205
|
10/01/96
|
Long Beach State University
|
Ontario, CA
|
6*
|
183
|
Oliver Jaskie
|
LHP
|
L-L
|
6-3
|
210
|
11/17/95
|
University of Michigan
|
Ada, MI
|
7*
|
213
|
Max Roberts
|
LHP
|
L-L
|
6-5
|
160
|
07/23/97
|
Wabash Valley College
|
Valparaiso, IN
|
8*
|
243
|
Billy Cooke
|
CF
|
R-R
|
5-10
|
175
|
09/26/95
|
Coastal Carolina University
|
Maitland, FL
|
9*
|
273
|
Jorge Benitez
|
LHP
|
L-L
|
6-3
|
160
|
06/02/99
|
Leadership Christian Academy
|
Levittown, Puerto Rico
|
10*
|
303
|
Randy Bell
|
RHP
|
R-R
|
5-10
|
190
|
02/11/95
|
University of South Alabama
|
Woodville, MS
|
11*
|
333
|
JP Sears
|
LHP
|
R-L
|
5-11
|
180
|
02/19/96
|
The Citadel
|
Sumter, SC
|
12*
|
363
|
Darren McCaughan
|
RHP
|
R-R
|
6-1
|
200
|
03/18/96
|
Cal State Long Beach
|
Downey, CA
|
13
|
393
|
Luis Alvarado
|
RHP
|
R-R
|
6-4
|
180
|
01/05/97
|
Nebraska
|
Salinas, Puerto Rico
|
14
|
423
|
Trevor Casanova
|
C
|
L-R
|
6-0
|
200
|
06/22/96
|
El Camino College
|
Corona, CA
|
15
|
453
|
Tommy Romero
|
RHP
|
L-R
|
6-2
|
225
|
07/08/97
|
Eastern Florida State College
|
Ft. Lauderdale, FL
|
16
|
483
|
Orlando Razo
|
LHP
|
L-L
|
5-11
|
185
|
07/07/95
|
UC Davis
|
San Mateo, CA
|
17
|
513
|
Jamal Wade
|
RHP
|
R-R
|
6-0
|
205
|
02/08/96
|
Maryland
|
Owings Mills, MD
|
18
|
543
|
Myles Christian
|
CF
|
L-R
|
6-2
|
180
|
02/26/98
|
Olive Branch High School
|
Olive Branch, MS
|
19*
|
573
|
Kevin Santa
|
SS
|
L-R
|
5-10
|
180
|
03/09/95
|
University of Tampa
|
Yabucoa, Puerto Rico
|
20*
|
603
|
Troy Dixon
|
C
|
L-R
|
6-2
|
205
|
04/26/95
|
St. Johns University
|
Egg Harbor Township, NJ
|
21*
|
633
|
Connor Hoover
|
SS
|
L-R
|
5-10
|
185
|
07/18/96
|
University of North Georgia
|
Appling, GA
|
22*
|
663
|
Johnny Adams
|
SS
|
R-R
|
6-0
|
198
|
09/02/94
|
Boston College
|
Walpole, MA
|
23*
|
693
|
Sam Delaplane
|
RHP
|
R-R
|
5-11
|
175
|
03/27/95
|
Eastern Michigan University
|
San Jose, CA
|
24*
|
723
|
Louis Boyd
|
SS
|
R-R
|
5-10
|
169
|
05/04/94
|
University of Arizona
|
North Vancouver, BC
|
25*
|
753
|
Bryan Pall
|
RHP
|
R-R
|
6-1
|
215
|
10/28/95
|
University of Michigan
|
Orland Park, IL
|
26*
|
783
|
Austin Hutchison
|
RHP
|
R-R
|
6-1
|
205
|
04/09/95
|
University of Mount Olive
|
Dandridge, TN
|
27*
|
813
|
Collin Kober
|
RHP
|
R-R
|
6-1
|
185
|
09/08/94
|
McNeese State University
|
Lake Charles, LA
|
28*
|
843
|
Johnny Slater
|
CF
|
L-L
|
6-1
|
185
|
08/09/95
|
University of Michigan
|
Southfield, MI
|
29*
|
873
|
David Gerber
|
RHP
|
R-R
|
6-1
|
200
|
09/24/94
|
Creighton University
|
Naperville, IL
|
30*
|
903
|
Scott Boches
|
RHP
|
R-R
|
6-5
|
205
|
10/17/94
|
Marist College
|
Festerville, PA
|
31*
|
933
|
Ryan Costello
|
3B
|
L-R
|
6-2
|
200
|
06/13/96
|
Central Connecticut State University
|
Wethersfield, CT
|
32*
|
963
|
Ryan Garcia
|
1B
|
L-L
|
6-2
|
205
|
07/08/95
|
Point Loma Nazarene University
|
Oceanside, CA
|
33
|
993
|
Chris Castellanos
|
LHP
|
L-L
|
5-10
|
185
|
05/08/95
|
Stanford University
|
Long Beach, CA
|
34*
|
1023
|
David Hessslink
|
LHP
|
R-L
|
6-2
|
190
|
04/12/95
|
Massachusetts Institute of Technology
|
San Diego, CA
|
35
|
1053
|
Hunter Lonigro
|
RHP
|
R-R
|
6-3
|
190
|
10/29/98
|
Connellsville Area School
|
Connellsville, PA
|
36
|
1083
|
Heston Kjerstad
|
CF
|
S-R
|
6-3
|
180
|
02/12/99
|
Canyon Randall High School
|
Amarillo, TX
|
37
|
1113
|
Jesse Franklin
|
CF
|
L-L
|
6-2
|
207
|
12/01/98
|
Seattle Prep
|
Seattle, WA
|
38
|
1143
|
Kolby Somers
|
LHP
|
L-L
|
6-1
|
195
|
06/03/99
|
Century High School
|
Hillsboro, OR
|
39
|
1173
|
Jack Smith
|
SS
|
R-R
|
6-2
|
185
|
07/26/99
|
Mercer Island High School
|
Mercer Island, WA
|
40
|
1203
|
Zach Needham
|
3B
|
S-R
|
6-2
|
205
|
06/07/97
|
Edmonds Community College
|
Puyallup, WA
