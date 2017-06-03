He said he expects to be back in weeks rather than months after spraining right ankle Thursday.

After a high ankle sprain forced Jean Segura to leave the Mariners’ game against the Rockies on Thursday, Segura said two days later that he thinks it will be a “quick recovery.”

“It was feeling really bad the first day,” he said Saturday. “The last couple days I’ve been feeling much better. I don’t think this is going to take too much time.”

Segura, who is on the 10-day disabled list, said he thinks the recovery process will only a take “a couple weeks,” rather than months.

He injured his right ankle during the fourth inning against Colorado as he slid into second base. Segura was attempting to advance on a Danny Valencia sacrifice fly that scored Ben Gamel. On the play, Segura was thrown out and sprained his ankle. Looking back, he said he “should not have gone” to second on the play.

“My foot kind of stopped in (the) base, and when I slide, it went over and just my foot crossed over to the base, and I just felt something sprain,” Segura said.

Segura said if it continues to feel better in the next few days, he will begin to do some “activities.” Segura is now wearing a boot and is receiving treatment as the swelling goes down.

“This morning I woke up, I walked a little bit normal, not limping too much like the first day,” Segura said. “Feel pretty good. Today when I got up, I put my shoes on it, I walked a little bit in the house. It’s not feeling that painful. It’s still sore a little bit because of swelling.”

In the game against the Rockies, Taylor Motter, who was playing in left field, took over Segura’s place at shortstop and Motter has started in that spot since. However, Mariners manager Scott Servais has said that Tyler Smith, who was called up from Class AAA Tacoma and made his major-league debut on Friday, will also work in that position.

Segura is currently second in the American League in batting average (.341), and he has an on-base percentage of .391. While Smith called Segura an “impossible guy to replace,” Segura is optimistic about the timetable for his recovery.

“I feel pretty good the last couple days,” Segura said. “And I’m doing my rehab and will be there as quick as I can.”

Iwakuma throws one-inning sim game

A week ago, Hisashi Iwakuma was displeased with how his shoulder felt and how he threw the ball in his first bullpen session in his recovery from shoulder inflammation. On Saturday, he was on the mound facing hitters — Carlos Ruiz and Boog Powell — in a one-inning simulation.

“I feel like we are going in the right direction,” he said through interpreter Antony Suzuki. “It was the first time in a long time facing hitters. The intensity level is higher.”

So what was the change from seven days prior?

“There was soreness and tightness in the shoulder,” Iwakuma said. “There was some inflammation and that’s gone now.”

The plan is for Iwakuma to throw another simulated game in four days. And then pitch in at least two rehab starts before returning to the rotation.