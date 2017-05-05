Zunino was batting .167 and hadn't hit a homer in 24 games. The Mariners will split time between veterans Carlos Ruiz and Tuffy Gosewisch, who was recalled from Tacoma.

Just a week ago, Mariners manager Scott Servais tried to find optimism in the struggling start of catcher Mike Zunino. He talked of swing changes and a little bit of luck to provide Zunino a kickstart to a frustrating first month of the season. But even hope can be buried by too many lost at-bats.

“I do think there comes a point, and Mike knows this as well, where you need production,” Servais said last week. “We haven’t had much production out of the catching spot offensively. Mike continues to do a great job behind the plate, working with Mel (Stottlemyre) and our pitchers to get them through stuff. But at some point, you have to see some results.”

That point came on Friday.

The Mariners optioned Zunino to Class AAA Tacoma just after batting practice and recalled veteran catcher Tuffy Gosewisch to replace him on the roster. Carlos Ruiz got the start on Friday night. But at age 38, he can’t be an every day catcher. The Mariners will likely split time between to the two veterans.

Zunino, 26, was hitting .167 (12-f0r-72) with a. 236 on-base percentage, five doubles and two RBI in 24 games with the Mariners this season. He had six walks and 30 strikeouts. It’s the third straight season he’s been sent to Tacoma. Zunino started last season the Rainiers in an effort to reset his approach and swing in a pressure-free environment. He was called up on June 30 and hit .207 (34-for-146) a .318 on-base percentage, seven doubles, 12 homers and 31 RBI in 55 games.

Gosewisch, 33, is batting .240 (12-for-50) with four doubles, seven RBI and eightwalks in 17 games with the Rainiers. He’s thrown out 7-of-14 baserunners — the 2nd-highest caught stealing percentage in the Pacific Coast League this season among qualifying catchers. He was a waiver claim in the offseason, he spent parts of four seasons with the Diamondbacks, playing in 126 games, hitting .199 (78-for-392) with 17 doubles, a triple, five homers and 30 RBI.