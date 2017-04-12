The Mariners made a series of roster moves Wednesday, recalling right-hander Evan Marshall and demoting Casey Fien.

The Mariners reinstated outfielder Boog Powell from the suspended list, which prompted a series of roster moves Wednesday.

With Powell being activated to the 40-man roster and reporting to Triple A Tacoma after serving an 80-game suspension, the Mariners outrighted reliever Casey Fien to Tacoma. To replace Fien on the 25-man roster, the Mariners recalled right-hand reliever Evan Marshall.

Mariners manager Scott Servais said Marshall, who the Mariners acquired in a waiver claim from the Diamondbacks a couple weeks ago, would pitch out of the bullpen.

“He does it a little differently than some of the guys we have,” Servais said. “A little bit more of a sinker ball type guy. Good breaking ball. Hopefully he can fit in and help us out.”

As for Fien, who allowed seven runs in 5 2/3 innings this season, Servais said, “Certainly his stuff was very good. Just probably a little inconsistent at times.”

Powell served an 80-game suspension for a failed drug test. He was impressive in spring training.

Marshall has a 4.50 ERA over parts of four seasons with Arizona.

Zych closer to returning: Mariners reliever Tony Zych threw a simulated game at Safeco Field before Wednesday’s game. Servais said Zych, who had offseason shoulder surgery, “threw the ball very well.” He said the Mariners would getting closer to having Zych “in the mix.”

“I feel outstanding,” Zych said.