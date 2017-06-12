The Seattle Mariners selected University of Kentucky first baseman Evan White in the first round (17th pick) of Monday’s Major League Baseball draft.

As a junior this year, White hit .373 with 10 home runs, 41 RBI and 25 walks with a .453 on-base percentage and a .637 slugging percentage in 53 games.

The 6-for-3, 205-pound White spent last summer as a member of USA Baseball’s Collegiate National Team, starting 15 of the team’s 19 games — primarily at first base, with spot starts in the outfield.

White, 21, bats right-handed, throws left-handed. Baseball America named him to its All-America second team this year.

Mariners scouting director Scott Hunter expects White to fly to Seattle by the end of the week and sign quickly. The plan is for White to begin his pro career with the Class A Everett AquaSox.

M's scouting director Scott Hunter on Evan White: "He had me at hello."