Mariners second baseman Robinson Cano raised the 12th man flag at Sunday's Seahawks game vs. the Eagles. Cano flew back to Seattle from the Dominican Republic, where he's been working out for the past three weeks.

Robinson Cano stood for a moment, stunned at the massive crowd and the roar that it induced.

“It was so loud,” he said.

On Sunday at CenturyLink Field, Cano raised the 12th man flag before the Seahawks-Eagles game. After a video presentation of his highlights, Cano, wearing a custom No. 12 Seahawks jersey, raised the flag and then waved a towel in to get the record crowd of 69,190 into a frenzy.

“It was really cool,” he said. “I loved it.”

Cano had been at home in the Dominican Republic, but flew back for the occasion. After some vacation time in Hawaii, he began his intensive offseason workout program three weeks ago, using the same trainer he did last offseason. He credited much of his success this past season — .298 batting average, .882 on-base plus slugging percentage, 33 doubles, a career-high 39 homers and 100 RBI — to a revamped program and a commitment to getting stronger following hernia surgery last October.

“I’m working out hard,” he said.

Cano is also preparing to play for the Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic. He was on the team that won the WBC three years ago along with Mariners’ teammate Nelson Cruz.

He is planning to play in the Dominican Winter League for Estrellas de Oriente — his hometown team — for a handful of games to get some at-bats in preparation for the WBC.

“I’m going to try,” he said. “I got the green light from the Mariners to play.”

Asked about the additions of back-up catcher Carlos Ruiz and first baseman/outfielder Danny Valencia, Cano seemed upbeat.

“Ruiz is going to help us a lot, that’s a great, great acquisition,” he said. “And we all know Valencia from being in this division. We know he can kill lefty pitching and we need that cause we face a lot of good lefties in this division.”