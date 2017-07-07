Cano was added as an injury replacement for Yankees second baseman Starlin Castro

Robinson Cano is headed to the Miami for the 2017 Major League Baseball All-Star game. Cano was one of a handful of players added to the game as a replacement. He takes the place of Yankees second baseman Starlin Castro, who is on the disabled list.

It’s the eighth time that Cano has been chosen to play in the mid-summer classic and the third time he’s made the All-Star team as a member of the Mariners. He joins teammate Nelson Cruz on the AL squad. This is the 10th time in team history that the Mariners have sent multiple players to the All-Star game. The last time came in 2014 when Cano and Kyle Seager were named to the team.

Cano is hitting .279 with an .824 on-base plus slugging percentage, 13 doubles, 17 homers and 60 RBI. He ranks fourth in the AL in RBI. The 17 homers (Jonathan Schoop of the Orioles) and 60 RBI (Daniel Murphy of the Nationals) are tied for most among MLB second basemen.

Along with Cano, Rays starting pitcher Chris Archer, Astros reliever Chris Devenski, Twins reliever Brandon Kintzler, Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna and Tigers outfielder Justin Upton were added to the American League team.

The AL team had three starting pitchers — Yu Darvish (Texas), Michael Fulmer (Detroit) and Corey Kluber (Cleveland) — starting on Sunday for their respective teams, making them ineligible to participate. Castro, Astros starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel and Angels outfielder Mike Trout are all on the disabled list and not able to play.

The National League added starting pitcher Alex Wood of the Dodgers to replace teammate Clayton Kershaw, who is also starting on Sunday.

