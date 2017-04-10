With a fan base elevated to a fever pitch of angst, and a group of players in danger of tightening inexorably with each passing defeat, the Mariners desperately needed the one thing to reset the mood, if not the standings: A victory. And they got it 6-0 over the Astros on Monday.

Here’s how Mariners manager Scott Servais greeted the media before Monday’s game: “Happy opening day. The season starts today. Excited to get going. It’s been a long spring training.”

It was a good-natured, and perhaps wishful (or wistful?), way to express that the team was going to flush the diabolical first week of the season, including the most gruesome loss in recent memory less than 24 hours earlier.

Easier said than done, however. With a fan base elevated to a fever pitch of angst, and a group of players in danger of tightening inexorably with each passing defeat, the M’s desperately needed the one thing, and one thing only, that could begin to reset the mood, if not the standings: A victory.

By the numbers 2 James Paxton is the second Mariner to begin a season with two starts of at least six scoreless innings (Felix Hernandez was the first in 2007). 0 Runs allowed by Paxton in 13 innings this season. 5 Mitch Haniger extended his hitting streak to five games. He is hitting .333 with three homers and five RBI during that span. 7-4 The Mariners’ record in their past 11 home openers. They are 25-16 (.610) in 41 home openers overall.

And they got it, 6-0 over the Astros in front of a restless, near-sellout crowd (the “near” no doubt a direct reflection of the Mariners’ 1-6 start) that didn’t hesitate to express its impatience when the Mariners blew a bases-loaded, no-out situation in the fourth inning.

But when a similar rally arose in the fifth, and this time Nelson Cruz delivered a two-run single to break a scoreless tie, well, it was a cathartic release, both in the stands and the dugout. You could almost hear Dave Niehaus exclaiming about the old-time religion.

“It was big,’’ said winning pitcher James Paxton, magnificent for a second consecutive start. “You could feel the difference in our dugout. The guys, the confidence level went through the roof once we started getting some hits and some runs.”

The Mariners went on to do a lot more damage, with the middle of the lineup — Robinson Cano, Cruz and Kyle Seager — combining to go 6 for 9 with two doubles, two runs and three runs batted in. Now we’ll see if this is the long-awaited breakthrough, or a mere temporary respite from the early-season misery.

The truth is, as much as Servais wants to start over — and it’s the proper mindset given the multitude of problems on the road trip — the damage is real. The Mariners will now spend the early part of the season digging out of a hole, which means they can’t tolerate a continuation of their dry spell. Or another one of any length. Not when they’re playing catch-up.

Servais said his message to the team, beginning on the dreary plane ride from Anaheim, Calif., on Sunday night after blowing a six-run lead in the ninth inning to the Angels, was that they “have to get back to being who we are.”

That’s a nebulous description, but it’s pretty clear who they are doesn’t include Cruz hitting .080.

“The veteran guys, when they’re struggling, you say, ‘It shouldn’t happen,’ ’’ Servais said. “It happens. It’s a hard game.”

Cruz’s batting average more than doubled after his three-hit game Monday, an outburst he felt was brewing in Anaheim.

“It’s just one pitch, that one pitch is what it takes to click,’’ he said. “I feel like the fly I hit against the Angels with a runner on third, I found something in that at-bat. Just something, you can’t explain what it is.”

There are a lot of inexplicable elements to this Mariners’ start, but one emphatic positive has been the pitching of Paxton, who might be subtly transitioning into the team’s de facto ace. That’s an inescapable conclusion after the lefty added seven more scoreless innings to the six he pitched in Houston in his 2017 debut.

We’re seeing in Paxton, at age 28, the marriage of stuff, smarts and experience that should allow the ascendancy that has long been predicted.

“We saw it coming together last year, and he’s continuing to ride it,’’ Servais said. “He actually wants to take it to the next level.”

It’s amazing sometimes how one game can shift the outlook surrounding a team, but the Mariners know it can shift back just as quickly. Servais reiterated before the game how much he loved his team, despite the adversity it was facing — “I like the personalities, the character, how we line up, the bullpen, everything. But liking it and going out and doing it are two different things.”

On Monday, in a critically needed development, the Mariners went out and did it. And as he left the podium following his postgame interview, Servais said, “1-0, guys. Let’s go — Game 2 of the season tomorrow.”

The Mariners can’t erase the six losses, but they can do the next-best thing: give themselves, and everyone else, something else to think about.