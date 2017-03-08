Hisashi Iwakuma pitched two strong innings of one-hit ball, but Cleveland got to the Mariners for five runs in the fourth and sixth innings and four in the seventh.

Game report

Indians 14, Mariners 6, at Peoria Stadium

Notable: The Mariners got a solid two innings out of starter Hisashi Iwakuma, who allowed no runs and one hit Wednesday. But that’s where the Mariners’ pitching praise ends after a long night against the Indians.

In his second start of the spring, Iwakuma logged two strikeouts and one walk, improving on his previous outing, when he gave up a run and three hits vs. the Rangers. Afterward, the right-hander said that his balance felt better while expressing satisfaction with his fastball, which “had more life today.”

As Iwakuma was speaking, though, Mariners reliever James Pazos was in the midst of a nightmarish fourth inning, during which he yielded five runs (four of them earned.) Pazos, who is competing for a bullpen spot, pitched well in his previous two appearances this spring, surrendering zero runs in two innings of work.

Pazos did, however, have a better performance than teammate Zac Curtis, who allowed five runs (including a grand slam) in 1/3 of an inning. Curtis’ ERA Wednesday was 135.0.

Player of the game: Given that he was 1 for 1 with a grand slam, Indians catcher Adam Moore probably has to take the honor, but the best Mariner was Kyle Seager. The third baseman went 2 for 3 with a double, and drew a walk. Seager is hitting .333 this spring.

Quotable: “It was fun, but it started to get old.” — Iwakuma, when asked about the mariachi band that followed Leonys Martin around on his birthday on Monday.

On tap: The Mariners head to Mesa on Thursday to take on the Chicago Cubs at Sloan Park. First pitch is set for 12:05 PST. Left-hander James Paxton will start on the mound for Seattle.

Matt Calkins