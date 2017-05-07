"Another day, another new guy," Mariners manager Scott Servais said. This time, it's right-hander Christian Bergman who joined the Mariners from Tacoma.

The Mariners continued shuffling their roster on Sunday: The club selected right-handed pitcher Christian Bergman from Class AAA Tacoma and sent right-handed pitcher Rob Whalen to Tacoma.

“Another day, another new guy,” manager Scott Servais said.

That’s the way it’s been for the Mariners this season, whether because or injuries or performance.

Bergman, 29, has impressive numbers with TAcoma this season: 2.17 ERA in five starts (He has a career 5.79 ERA in the majors). Bergman will serve as the Mariners’ long reliever and gives the team cover for lefty Dillon Overton, who started on Sunday in place of injured James Paxton.

“It’s the state of the union, the state of where we’re at right now,” Servais said. “Just trying to make the best of what we’ve got. That’s kind of why the roster was put together the way it was: You could shuffle some of these guys back and forth. And we’ve been doing it.”

Whalen, 23, was with the Mariners for one day and will start on Sunday for Tacoma.

The Mariners also transferred right-handed pitcher Shae Simmons to the 60-day disabled list. The Mariners acquired Simmons from the Braves in exchange for a couple of minor-league pitchers, but Simmons has yet to appear in a game this season.

As far as all the shuffling, Servais said, “Instead of getting down about all the injuries or whatever, I look forward to saying, ‘What can this guy do? What can that guy do?’ So it’s more of like a tryout camp, and at the end of the day you know you’ll come away with something that maybe surprises you.”