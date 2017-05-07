"Another day, another new guy," Mariners manager Scott Servais said. This time, it's right-hander Christian Bergman who joined the Mariners from Tacoma.

The Mariners continued shuffling the roster on Sunday: The club selected right-handed pitcher Christian Bergman from Class AAA Tacoma and sent right-handed pitcher Rob Whalen to Tacoma.

“Another day, another new guy,” manager Scott Servais said.

That’s the way it’s been for the Mariners this season, whether because or injuries or performance.

In Sunday’s 4-3 win against the Rangers, Bergman replaced Dillon Overton, who filled in for injured starter James Paxton, and delivered crucial innings of relief. Bergman, 29, allowed one run and one hit in 3 2/3 innings.

Servais said Bergman “really settled the game down.”

“It was great to get in there and help out in whatever way I could,” Bergman said.

Whalen, 23, was with the Mariners for one day and started on Sunday for Tacoma.

The Mariners also transferred right-handed pitcher Shae Simmons to the 60-day disabled list. The Mariners acquired Simmons from the Braves in exchange for a couple of minor-league pitchers, but Simmons has yet to appear in a game this season.

“It’s the state of the union, the state of where we’re at right now,” Servais said. “Just trying to make the best of what we’ve got. That’s kind of why the roster was put together the way it was: You could shuffle some of these guys back and forth. And we’ve been doing it.”