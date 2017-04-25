Haniger has been the Mariners most productive hitter this season.

DETROIT — Mitch Haniger, the hottest hitter not only on the Mariners, but one of the best early performers in the American League, was removed from Tuesday night’s game with an oblique strain per team sources.

The injury occurred in Haniger’s second at-bat of the game. After singling up the middle sharply in the third inning, replays showed Haniger wincing in pain as he left the batter’s box and running slowly to first base. Moments later on a pickoff throw to first base, Haniger again appeared to be in pain after diving back to first, grabbing at his side. Mariners manager Scott Servais immediately called time and came on the field with athletic trainer Rob Nodine. After a brief conversation, Haniger was removed from the game.

Haniger was 2-for-2 on the night with a bunt single in his firs at-bat. He’s been the Mariners most productive hitter in his rookie season. He was hitting .338 (27-for-80) with seven doubles, a triple, four homers and 16 RBI.

Because of the usage of the core area in baseball, most players who suffer oblique strains are out at least four weeks with some taking up to eight weeks to get back to full strength.

Expect outfielder Ben Gamel to replace Haniger on the 25-man roster.