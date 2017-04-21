The M’s fall to 1-8 on the road as the club doesn’t give starter Hisashi Iwakuma much support in a 3-1 loss to the A’s.

OAKLAND, Calif. — Remember the Mariners team that went 5-1 over the final six games of the previous homestand and looked to be playing solid, clean baseball with viable offensive production?

Well that team has been noticeably absent in the past two games at the decaying concrete albatross known as the Oakland Coliseum.

The Mariners came into this series against the A’s — a team they easily have more talent than — expecting to win three out of four games considering how they’d been playing. Now the best they can hope for is a split following Friday night’s lackluster 3-1 loss.

Seattle fell to 7-11 and 1-8 on the road. That road record is indicative of how the Mariners have played with perhaps just the ninth-inning meltdown in Anaheim as the outlier.

The failure on Friday came from an anemic offense and an inability to hit with runners in scoring position — something that isn’t unfamiliar this season.

The Mariners went 0 for 7 with runners in scoring position and left seven runners on base. Not exactly ideal run support for starter Hisashi Iwakuma or the relievers that followed. Throughout the night, Seattle hitters mustered just a handful of hard-hit balls against Oakland starter Sean Manaea and two relievers.

To be fair, Manaea isn’t without talent. The big lefty was considered a top prospect when he was acquired by Oakland from the Royals in a trade for Ben Zobrist. It wasn’t like on Thursday when the Mariners failed to score runs against minor league journeyman starter Cesar Valdez, who was sent back to the minors on Friday.

But Manaea gave up five hits and walked three batters, giving the Mariners scoring opportunities. But they went largely unused.

The Mariners’ lone run against Manaea came in the third inning, giving them a brief lead. With two outs, Guillermo Heredia singled to center and scored moments later when Mitch Haniger pulled a hard ground ball just inside the third-base bag. The ball rolled into the left-field corner, allowing Heredia to score from first and Haniger to take advantage of Khris Davis’ weak throwing arm to turn it into a triple.

But that was it.

Iwakuma held the A’s scoreless through the first four innings, but dealt with traffic on the bases in all but one inning. He wiggled his way out of minor jams with a pair of double plays. In the fourth inning, with runners on first and second and one out, he came back to strike out Stephen Vogt and Ryon Healy swinging to end the inning.

But the A’s finally got to him in the fifth. Trevor Plouffe, who hit a disheartening homer in Friday night’s loss against the A’s, tied the game, driving a 1-1 slider over the wall in center for a solo homer.

The A’s took the lead for good an inning later. The first pitch of the sixth inning — a get-me-over 84-mph fastball from Iwakuma was redirected into a towering solo homer off the bat of Yonder Alonso into deep right field for a 2-1 lead.

Jed Lowrie followed with a double. Iwakuma retired the dangerous Davis on a check-swing ground ball for the first out of the inning, ending his night.

James Pazos came in and gave up a sac fly to Steven Vogt that allowed the A’s to push the lead to 3-1.