Every member of the Mariners stood on the top step of the dugout, staff included, in the eighth inning Friday night.

It’s common to see that level of attention in tight games. But the score was 12-4 and the Mariners were cruising to a rout of the Rays to open the three-game series.

So what could bring the entire team to the top step and leaning over the rail in an otherwise decided game?

It was the first major-league at-bat of rookie infielder Tyler Smith. Called up earlier in the day as part of a series of roster moves, Smith was inserted into the game to allow Robinson Cano to get some time off his feet.

But with Smith coming to the plate, Cano was on his feet and leaning over the rail, watching the kid step into a big-league batter’s box for the first time.

“You remember when you were in that situation,” Cano said. “That’s why we all got up. You just want it so bad.”

Facing Rays hard-throwing reliever Ryne Stanek, whose fastball touches triple digits and who has a nasty slider, Smith tried to remain calm.

“I actually was calmer than I thought I would be,” he said. “I was just kind of going over in my head the plan with that guy. I knew he threw really hard. And I was just trying to get on a fastball. Luckily, I got deeper in the count and he left a slider up.”

He took a hack at a first-pitch, 99 mph fastball and fouled it off. A swing and a miss at a 90 mph slider put him down 0-2 in the count. Smith wouldn’t concede the strikeout. He fouled off another slider and a 97 mph fastball. Stanek tried to throw another slider by him, but the pitch was up in the zone and Smith yanked it into the left-field corner. As he stood up at second base, Smith let out a major exhale.

“It was definitely a big sigh of relief,” he said. “From grinding through college ball and grinding through the minors, I didn’t know I would get here. It’s a great feeling.”

In the family seats behind home plate, Smith’s parents, Lori and Ron, were among the thousands still left in Safeco that rewarded him with standing ovation.

“The emotions, I can’t even describe them,” he said. “I’ve just been working my whole life to get to this point. I wouldn’t have guessed it would happen in my first at-bat to get that first hit.”

His teammates remained standing and applauding. For many of them, they knew exactly what he was feeling. Ask any of them and they can name all the circumstances around their first big-league hit.

For Cano it came on May 4, 2005, at Tropicana Field against the Rays.

“You don’t forget that,” Cano said. “I hit mine off (Hideo) Nomo. I didn’t get a hit in my first game (0 for 3) and I got a hit in my first at-bat of the second game. It was a ground ball through the right side between first and second on a fastball. It felt so great.”

As he sat in front of his locker before Saturday’s game, Danny Valencia knew that his first hit came against the Mariners and Felix Hernandez in his first big-league at-bat. But he didn’t know it was the anniversary of it. On June 3, 2010, Valencia was a rookie third baseman with the Minnesota Twins playing in his first big-league game at Safeco Field. Hernandez, who went on to win the AL Cy Young that season, was in the midst of his best pitching in his career. Valencia hit a soft ground ball to third and sprinted to first, easily beating a throw from Jose Lopez. Hernandez allowed just five hits and one run in eight innings that game.

“I was way too sped up because I was facing him,” Valencia said. “It was pretty cool.”

Nelson Cruz thought he had a homer in his first big-league at-bat. As a September call-up for the Brewers, Cruz hit a rocket to right-center at Minute Maid Park, but Charles Gipson, who was inserted into the game for defensive purposes, robbed him of a homer.

“I thought for sure it was gone,” he said. “He climbed the wall.”

Cruz’s first hit wouldn’t come until six games later, on Sept. 28, 2005, at Miller Park against the Reds. It came off a future teammate on the Mariners — Aaron Harang.

“It was a pitch away and I hit it down the line,” Cruz said. “The first baseman dived at the ball but didn’t get it, and I kept going to second.”

Like Cruz, Kyle Seager had to wait a few games to get his first hit. Called up in July 2011, he went hitless in his first three games.

“I was one game away from having Jack Wilson getting to dress me for the game,” Seager recalled. “He said if I didn’t get a hit by the fourth game of the series that he was going to pick out my pants — the high pants.”

But on July 10 and facing Dan Haren at Angels Stadium, Seager hit a low line drive to center field for a single. He ended up on third base when a guy named Mike Trout, who had been called up two days before, misplayed the ball, allowing it to get by him.

Manager Scott Servais might have had the most interesting story. He went 0 for 22 and almost three months before getting a hit. He was called up in July 1991 to the Astros.

“I was the backup to Craig Biggio,” he said. “And third or fourth game I played in, I broke my hand. So I was out about eight weeks and came back in September.”

Servais was 0 for 13 when he went on the DL. And then went hitless in his first nine at-bats back before singling off Don Robinson of the Giants.

“Seeing anybody get their first hit in their first at-bat is remarkable to me,” he said.

Perhaps Cruz summed up the feeling of the first hit best.

“When you get your first hit,” he said, “it means you are officially a big-leaguer.”