Felix Hernandez pitched two innings in his final outing of the spring. His next start will be on Opening Day vs. the Astros.

Diamondbacks 15 , Mariners 6 at Peoria Stadium

Notable

In his final start of the Cactus League, Felix Hernandez continued to look sharp in what was a shortened outing by design. Hernandez tossed two innings, giving up one run on one hit with four strikeouts.

“I felt really good,” he said. “I feel like my pitches are there. They were right around the zone and I had a good breaking ball.”

Hernandez made one mistake in his outing, trying to elevate a 1-2 fastball to Brandon Drury with two outs in the first inning.Hernandez didn’t get the pitch up high enough in the zone and Drury hit a line drive over the wall in left field.

“I have to work on that,” he said. “I made a mistake and he hit a homer.”

Hernandez said that if the pitch was even an inch higher in the zone it might have achieved the optimal result.

“It would make a difference,” he said. “Here in Arizona the ball is going to carry more. And that was mistake.”

The remainder of the Mariners’ pitching on the day wasn’t quite as efficient. Casey Fien, Dean Kiekhefer, Jonathan Aro and minor leaguer Joe Pistorese combined to give up 14 runs on 14 hits in the final seven innings, including five homers. Only right-hander Dan Altavilla and minor league submarine style pitcher Jack Anderson worked scoreless frames in relief.

From an offensive standpoint, Seattle banged out 13 hits in the game. The Mariners scored three runs off of Arizona ace Zack Greinke with Mitch Haniger and Nelson Cruz notching RBI doubles. Mike Zunino hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning while Danny Valencia had two hits, including a RBI single in the loss.

Player of the game

Jean, Jean the Hitting Machine? Probably not a keeper nickname for Jean Segura. But he was one on Tuesday. The Mariners shortstop doubled in his first at-bat and later scored on sacrifice fly from Robinson Cano. In his second at-bat, Segura singled up the middle, immediately stole second and scored on Mitch Haniger’s double to right-center. His third hit was a single up the middle.

“He had a good day and had some good swings,” Servais said.

Quotable

“Rough one today. Felix was really good, probably the highlight of the day for me. Offensively, Haniger did some nice things in the two hole and that’s really good to see. He’s a smart player. Zunino had a pretty good day too. But our defense — not so good, bullpen — shaky, not a lot of good things after that.” — Servais on the loss.

Highlights

On Tap

The Mariners will host the Los Angeles Dodgers at Peoria Stadium. Right-hander Hisashi Iwakuma will start for Seattle with right-hander Dan Altavilla and lefty Dean Kiekhefer slotted to pitch. The Dodgers will go with lefty ace Clayton Kershaw. First pitch is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. the game will be televised on Root Sports and MLB.TV. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN 710 and mariners.com

Boxscore

link