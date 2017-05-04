Also injury updates on Felix Hernandez, Mitch Haniger and Hisashi Iwakuma

Steve Cishek’s rehabilitation from hip surgery that will hopefully lead him back to the Mariners’ bullpen has taken him from San Antonio to El Paso to Little Rock to Tulsa and finally back to Seattle. Through those stops in the scenic south with Class AA Arkansas and Class AAA Tacoma, Cishek has never felt right in his mechanics or with how he was performing. He made five appearances, giving up two runs on five hits with three walks and four strikeouts in four innings pitched.

He had hoped to be back with the Mariners, but a lack of command with his pitches and that feeling of not being able to perform at an optimal level has delayed his estimated time of arrival. The hope is that the return to Seattle this week and the watchful eye of pitching coach Mel Stottlemyre and his suggestions will help Cishek return to form and get him back to a bullpen in desperate need of his presence.

Cishek threw a bullpen session on Tuesday with Stottlemyre monitoring and will throw another one on Friday afternoon. If all goes well, he’ll re-join the Rainiers when they return for a lengthy homestand at Cheney Stadium on Saturday. If he can get some optimal results with Tacoma, then Cishek could come back.

The first bullpen session with Stottlemyre felt productive for Cishek. Stottlemyre noticed some immediate issues.

“I was just getting crouched over in my delivery,” he said. “I think I was just trying to do too much to use my legs. I’ve been throwing all arm and trying top figure stuff out. Mel just helped me with a couple of things. The main thing was just staying behind the ball. That’s been kind of my MO for my whole career. Mel has seen me throw so much, he can help get me where I need to be.”

Cishek underwent offseason surgery to repair a labrum tear and microfracture surgery in his left hip. It’s been a lengthy recovery that limited him in spring training. He spent much of his time just trying to rebuild strength and range of motion in the affected area. As part of the recovery, Cishek wasn’t allowed to throw for almost six months. It’s made returning to his delivery a little more difficult.

“It’s a weird feeling,” he said. “I’m used to getting through my delivery and using my legs so much. That’s where I fell into trouble last year cause I lost my legs because my hip was bothering me. It’s kind of worse because now you are re-teaching yourself to throw a baseball again. Your upper body has to work in sync in with your lower body. And it just wasn’t in sync.”

Cishek could feel that it wasn’t right. Stottlemyre gave him a few mental cues to use before starting his delivery to use and it immediately felt better.

“That’s what really tried to focus on, trusting my lower half and staying behind the baseball,” Cishek said. “It sounds simple, but little things like that can help you get through it when you are over-thinking stuff.”

Injury updates

There is nothing new on the recoveries of Felix Hernandez (shoulder bursitis) and Mitch Haniger (oblique strain), but both seem to be progressing as expected, if not a little better.

“Good reports,” Servais said. “I think they are moving along in the right direction. I talked to Haniger yesterday and he was very positive. He wants to go and is gnawing at the bit to get back in there. Who wouldn’t with the start he was off to? But we have to cautious there and make sure he’s 100 percent. So definite timetable for him. He hasn’t done any baseball activity yet. No quick twitch type of stuff.”

And Hernandez?

“The reports on Felix have been good,” Servais said. “He feels good. He’s getting his strength back in his shoulder. The range of the motion based on the tests they do with him there, it’s all getting back to normal of what we saw when he first reported in spring training. No date on him. But sooner than maybe other people anticipated.”

Hernandez said the shoulder is feeling “much better.” He has not been cleared to throw, but said he hopes to begin playing catch next week.

Hisashi Iwakuma’s left knee was feeling “a little sore” on Thursday per Servais. Iwakuma was struck by a line drive off the bat of Andrelton Simmons in Wednesday night’s 8-6 win.

“I would suspect he’ll make his next start,” Servais said.

Game notes