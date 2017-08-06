Phelps was injured after throwing his seventh pitch of the outing.

KANSAS CITY — From the moment the ball left his right hand, David Phelps knew something was wrong. In the bottom of the seventh inning on his seventh pitch of his appearance, Phelps threw a 93 mph fastball to Drew Butera on a 3-2 count. Butera hit a soft fly ball for the first out of the inning.

But right after delivering the pitch, Phelps appeared to be in pain and motioned for the Mariners’ trainers to come to the mound.

Head athletic trainer Rick Griffin and manager Scott Servais hurried to the mound. After a brief conversation, Phelps exited the game with Griffin.

The early diagnosis from the Mariners’ medical staff is that Phelps left the game with right elbow discomfort, which is never a good thing.

The first fastballs of the innings that Phelps threw were all around 90 mph, down from his typical average of 95 mph.

Here's the at-bat to Butera, David Phelps' fastball was down a few ticks to start the frame. 4-seam average this season is 95 mph. pic.twitter.com/zqPaKqPKJZ — Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) August 6, 2017

On a day when the Mariners were playing doubleheader and starting pitcher Marco Gonzales only pitched into the fifth inning of Game 1, losing a reliever was less than ideal. But losing the recently-acquired Phelps, a valued set-up man that had been dominant in his brief time with the team, is a major concern.