The Mariners made more roster moves on Sunday with the real possibility of more coming in the following days.

As expected, right-hander Chris Heston was recalled from Class AAA Tacoma to make the start on Sunday against the White Sox in the homestand finale. To make room for him, lefty Dillon Overton, who pitched 4 1/3 innings in Saturday’s loss, was optioned back to the Rainiers.

But the Mariners weren’t done. Seattle also recalled first baseman Daniel Vogelbach from Tacoma and optioned utility infielder Mike Freeman back to Tacoma. Vogelbach was inserted into the lineup at first base and batting seventh.

With Robinson Cano scheduled to return from the disabled list on Tuesday, Freeman was likely going to be optioned back to the minor leagues anyway. But Vogelbach’s return to the Mariners was also based on yet another injury. First baseman Danny Valencia injured his left wrist while sliding into third base on Friday night. He underwent a MRI on the wrist on Sunday morning and was meeting with team doctors. A trip to the 10-day disabled list is a very real possibility.

“The injury bug has not left our clubhouse,” manager Scott Servais said. “Again, we’ll just try to manage it and get through it.”

Vogelbach, 24, was hitting .262 (27-for-103) with four doubles, five home runs, 24 RBI and a .379 on-base percentage in 31 games with the Rainiers. He had a brief six-game call up at the end of April.

Paxton progressing

Left-hander James Paxton threw a 37-pitch bullpen in the Sunday sunshine, making another step toward returning to the Mariners’ starting rotation.

“I threw all the breaking balls and felt nothing on any of those,” he said. “It felt good.”

Paxton will fly with the Mariners to Washington D.C., throw a light bullpen on Tuesday and then make a rehab start on Friday in Little Rock for Class AA Arkansas. He will be on a limit of 60-65 pitches. If all goes well with that outing, he will be re-slotted into the Mariners rotation and pitch on May 31 against the Rockies at Safeco Field.