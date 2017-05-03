The Mariners score four runs in the eighth inning after allowing six runs in the sixth and end a three-game losing streak.

The Mariners, for a change, put the hurt on someone else’s bullpen.

Jarrod Dyson and Jean Segura each came through with two-out, two-run hits in the bottom of the eighth inning, and the Mariners rallied to beat the Los Angeles Angels 8-7 on Wednesday night.

Edwin Diaz, one night after surrendering a home run to Kole Calhoun in a blown save opportunity, gave up another Calhoun home run in the top of the ninth Wednesday, cutting the Mariners’ lead to 8-7.

Diaz then hit Mike Trout on the left elbow with two outs but got Albert Pujols to swing and miss at a slider for strike three, helping the Mariners snap a three-game losing skid before a season-low crowd of 13,799 at Safeco Field.

“Proud of our guys for hanging in there tonight,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said. “Things have not been going our way — we have not been playing well — but I thought we played a clean game tonight, which we didn’t do (Tuesday). So it’s a step in the right direction.”

The Mariners (12-16) had built a 4-0 lead through five innings, only to have Hisashi Iwakuma and the bullpen surrender six runs in a bizarre sixth inning that featured a brilliant catch from left fielder Guillermo Heredia and a brief benches-clearing incident.

Trailing 6-4, the Mariners rallied in the eighth inning after back-to-back singles by Kyle Seager and Danny Valencia. Pinch-hitter Taylor Motter then drew a walk on a 3-2 pitch from Angels reliever Blake Parker, who then gave up a bloop double to Dyson that tied the score at 6-6.

Segura followed with a single through the left side to give the Mariners an 8-6 lead.

“In that situation right there, you’re just looking to pick up your pitching,” Dyson said. “That’s a great momentum-builder, and hopefully it will carry over to tomorrow.”

Segura and Robinson Cano each homered off Angels starter Ricky Nolasco to help the Mariners build a 4-0 lead going into the sixth inning.

But what was once a promising Iwakuma start turned into another middle-inning meltdown.

Iwakuma had allowed just three hits through the first five innings. He was cool and efficient, but he did take an Andrelton Simmons line drive off his left knee — just below the kneecap — in the fifth inning.

Going through the Angels’ lineup for the third time, Iwakuma couldn’t record an out in the sixth. Calhoun doubled to lead off the inning and Trout — a career .173 hitter vs. Iwakuma in 52 previous at-bats — crushed a 79-mph cutter to deep center field, cutting the Mariners’ lead to 4-2.

Iwakuma said his knee went numb after taking the line drive, and he was hopeful he would be able to make his next start.

After a Pujols single, Iwakuma was pulled in favor of rookie right-hander Emilio Pagan, who was making his major-league debut a day after his call-up from Class AAA Tacoma.

It will not be a debut for Pagan to remember fondly.

Luis Valbuena greeted Pagan with a bloop single to right field. Simmons then hit his blast to left field, where Heredia made a brilliant leaping catch to pull it back from the top of the fence.

“Awesome — what a play,” Servais said. “To go back on that ball and time it like he did over the wall, huge play in the game. He continues — the at-bats, the energy, the defense, how he goes about it, really happy for him and happy we’ve got him.”

After Tuesday’s 11-inning loss to the Angels, the Mariners were short-handed in the bullpen Wednesday, and Servais said Pagan was going to have to pitch at some point in the game regardless.

“First time out, it’s a tough spot to be in, but that’s where our ballclub was at,” Servais said.

Pagan ended up allowing three earned runs in just one-third of an inning. He was relieved by veteran Nick Vincent, who surrendered a double to Yunel Escobar that gave the Angels a 6-4 lead.

The Mariners’ bullpen had come into the day ranked 29th out of 30 major-league teams with a 5.84 earned-run average, and their middle-inning woes continued. The Angels sent 10 batters to the plate in the sixth inning, scoring six runs on seven hits.

“We’ve had a few (leads) slip away this year,” Servais said. “The middle of the game has been a trouble spot for us, and we’re still trying to work through it.”