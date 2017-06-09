Seattle got two runs in the seventh, including a go-ahead single by Jarrod Dyson to earn a victory over the Blue Jays.

It might not have felt like home for much of the game with random and very loud chants of “Let’s Go Blue Jays!” ringing out from a crowd of 33,518, which at least half of which was not cheering for the Mariners.

But Safeco Field again proved to be an advantage to the Mariners.

With a stadium pulsing with energy, the Mariners gave their vocal contingent plenty to cheer about, rallying for a 4-2 victory over the Blue Jays. Seattle improved to 20-11 at home this season and returned to .500 at 31-31. The Mariners have won 10 of their last 12 games.

SATURDAY Toronto @ Mariners, 7:10 p.m., ROOT Sports

Down 2-1 and mustering little against Blue Jays starter Joe Biagini, Seattle finally broke through against him in the bottom of the seventh. Robinson Cano led off with a double off the center-field wall that missed being a homer by about six inches. With one out, Biagini pitched around Kyle Seager with first base open in hopes of getting an inning-ending double play. It never came.

Danny Valencia singled through the left side to score Cano. Seattle loaded the bases against Biagini. Blue Jays manager John Gibbons stayed with his starter despite having lefty Aaron Loup up and throwing. Jarrod Dyson came through, dumping a single into center to score Seager to make it 3-2. But Seattle’s insurance run was cut down at the plate as Kevin Pillar’s throw was good enough to get a sliding Valencia, who ran through the stop sign at third, at home.

The Mariners got that much-coveted insurance run back in the bottom of the eighth. With two outs, Seager singled to left off tough lefty Loup to score Guillermo Heredia to make it 4-2.

Seattle starter Sam Gaviglio worked six innings, giving up two runs on six hits with three walks and five strikeouts. That he was able to match his career high in innings pitched in the start was impressive considering Gaviglio’s early command issues coupled with the meandering strike zone of plate umpire James Hoye and the numerous runners on base.

He allowed a runner to reach in every inning, but was aided by a pair of double plays and some timely ground balls.

The Mariners’ bullpen continued its run of outstanding pitching. The trio of Tyler Cloyd, Nick Vincent and Edwin Diaz each worked scoreless frames to help secure the win. Diaz looked dominant in the ninth, working a 1-2-3 frame for his 10th save.