The seemingly daily juggle of the Mariners’ starting rotation took a bit of a surprising turn Tuesday when Mariners manager Scott Servais announced that Mike Leake was being pushed back from Wednesday’s scheduled start against Houston and will instead start the series opener against the Los Angeles Angels on Friday.

Andrew Moore will start Wednesday’s game instead of Leake, and Yovani Gallardo goes back to the bullpen.

“Mike is fine,” Servais said, ‘”It is kind of looking where we are at and giving him an extra day or two … and we thought it was a good matchup (against the Angels).”

Leake, who was acquired from the St. Louis Cardinals last week, won his Mariners debut on Friday, allowing two runs in seven innings in a 3-2 win over Oakland.

Moore is 1-3 in his rookie season with a 6.34 ERA.He won the first of his six starts before being demoted to Class AAA Tacoma.

“We’ll fire him out there and hopefully he can give us four or five good innings and we’ll take it from there,” Servais said.

Moore said he found out Tuesday he was starting Wednesday.

“At this point, it’s hard to be surprised by anything, but I was a little surprised,” Moore said.

Moore, who last pitched with the Mariners on Aug, 11, said he worked on his changeup while in Tacoma.

“I was cutting it short, so I worked on getting more extension with it and that gives it more late bite,” he said.

Vogelbach returns

Daniel Vogelbach, who was expected to get the majority of at-bats at first base when the season began, was called up by the Mariners on Tuesday.

Vogelbach was sent to Tacoma in April after not only struggling at the plate, with three hits in 17 at-bats, but also defensively.

Vogelbach had a nice offensive season with Tacoma, hitting .290 with 17 home runs and 83 runs batted in.

Injury update

Servais said starting pitcher Felix Hernandez (shoulder bursitis) came out of Tuesday’s bullpen session just fine and the plan is for him to throw two or three innings of a simulated game Friday.

Fellow starters James Paxton and Hishashi Iwakuma threw bullpen sessions Wednesday.

Servais said he expects Hernandez and Paxton to return to the rotation at some point this season, but they would be restricted to low pitch counts. Servais is less confident of Iwakuma’s return, saying “it would be a bonus.”

Notes

• To make room on the 40-man roster for outfielder Jacob Hannemann, claimed off waivers on Monday from the Chicago Cubs, the Mariners placed right-handed reliever Evan Scribner on waivers to grant him his unconditional release.

• Second baseman Robinson Cano was named the Mariners’ representative for the second straight year for the Roberto Clemente Award. The award recognizes the player who best represents the game through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions on and off the field.