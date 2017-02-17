Video of Thyago Vieira throwing his first bullpen session of spring training.
PEORIA, Ariz. — Thyago Vieira stepped on a mound for the first time this spring and most of the Mariners front office and coaching staff watched intently as the flame-throwing right-hander threw his bullpen session on Friday.
Vieira has a fastball that has touched 103 mph and could be the next hard-throwing reliever to make the jump from Class AA to the big leagues.
Here’s the backstory on how Vieira went from almost being released to being added to the 40-man roster and invited to big league spring training in one year.
Asked about Vieira’s bullpen, pitching coach Mel Stottlemyre said: “I was very, very impressed.”
This last pitch of the bullpen session just hissed out of his hand.
