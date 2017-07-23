Jarrod Dyson crashed into the outfield wall on Saturday night, and he's not in the starting lineup against the Yankees on Sunday due to a sore toe. But manager Scott Servais said Dyson should be back in a couple days.

On Saturday night, Jarrod Dyson crashed into the outfield wall during the fifth inning of the Mariners’ game against the Yankees, and he didn’t return for the sixth inning. For Sunday’s series finale against the Yankees, Dyson is not in the starting lineup, but manager Scott Servais said Dyson should be back in a couple days.

Dyson hurt his toe and was still sore on Sunday, Servais said. However, Servais said Dyson could be available late in Sunday’s game to pinch hit.

Dyson bats left-handed and the Mariners are set to face a stretch of left-handed pitchers. On Sunday, the Yankees are starting Caleb Smith, a lefty. Then, the Red Sox will visit Seattle and start three lefties in Eduardo Rodriguez, Drew Pomeranz and Chris Sale.

“We’d still like to have him available late in the game, what he brings speed wise,” Servais said. “But I’m not sure that’s going to be the big tool that’s always been for him. He’ll need a few days.”

The 32nd pitcher of the season

When David Phelps headed to the mound on Saturday night for his Mariners debut, he helped tie a Mariners club record. But it wasn’t a milestone that involved any significant athletic feat. It was simply one that proved how chaotic of a year it’s been for Seattle’s pitching staff.

Phelps is the 32nd different pitcher Seattle has used this year, tying the club record for most pitchers used in a season. The team also used 32 different pitchers last season. The Mariners have used more pitchers this season than any other team has in the Majors. The Minnesota Twins have used the next most with 28.

“Less than ideal is a perfect way to put it,” catcher Mike Zunino said. “We’ve had a great group of guys that have filled in. It’s one of those things where if we don’t have enough depth, we can’t do what we’ve done and keep us into this thing. Phelps is a great addition. What he did last night just sort of opened a lot of people’s eyes.”

Phelps pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings with two strikeouts in the game that was ultimately remembered for Nelson Cruz’s walkoff RBI single that scored Ben Gamel for the 10th inning win over the Yankees.

Servais said he was impressed with Phelps’ showing and was pleased that he pitched “as advertised.” For now, Phelps will stay in the Mariners’ bullpen, Servais said. While he likes to have Edwin Diaz locked in as the pitcher who can come in for the ninth inning, Servais said he stays flexible with the relievers who come in for other late innings.

“It’s got to depend on what the numbers say, what the match-ups look like,” Servais said.

Phelps made his Mariners debut the day after the joined the team, epitomizing how the carousel of pitchers can be tricky, especially for the catchers such as Zunino, who said this year, he has “seen a lot of different pitches, that’s for sure.” The biggest adjustment, Zunino said, is learning how each pitcher prefers to communicate.

“As a catcher, you want to help those guys as much as you can,” Zunino said. “Sometimes you’ve got a guy coming in for one day, you’ve never really caught before, so we just want them to be as comfortable as possible. But sometimes it’s tough to get on the page that quick.”