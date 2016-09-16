You've got many games to follow and only one set of eyes to do it, but don't worry -- we're here to help.

The Mariners’ recent surge has them in the thick of the AL wild card race, and playing meaningful baseball in September. And while Seattle will look to add to its season-high eight-game winning streak with Felix Hernandez on the hill Friday night against the Astros, several other contenders take the field before the M’s play.

You’ve got many games to follow and only one set of eyes to do it, but don’t worry — we’re here to help. Follow live as the Orioles, Yankees, Tigers and Blue Jays play ball Friday evening, and chat live with fellow M’s fans in the feed below.

This AL wild card scoreboard watch will evolve into the Mariners live game thread when Seattle takes on Houston at 7:10 p.m. at Safeco Field, so stick around!

Orioles, 2 games ahead of Mariners

Blue Jays, 2 games ahead of Mariners

Tigers, tied with Mariners

Yankees, 1 game behind Mariners