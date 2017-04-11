Mike Freeman has been called up from Class AAA Tacoma to provide infield depth

The hope for a quick return to the lineup will now be at least 10 day wait for the Mariners and shortstop Jean Segura. The club placed its leadoff hitter and starting shortstop on the disabled list on Tuesday afternoon with a strained right hamstring.

To replace Segura on the roster, Seattle selected the minor league contract of infielder Mike Freeman. The Mariners also had to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for Freeman. To do so, they designated left-handed reliever Paul Fry for assignment.

Segura suffered the injury early in Monday’s home opener at Safeco Field. He tried to play through it, but was removed from the game in the fourth inning. The initial postgame hope was that he’d only miss a few games.

With Segura out, the Mariners will turn to the combination of Taylor Motter and Freeman to handle the shortstop duties. Segura was a catalyst at the top of the Mariners’ order. In eight games, he was hitting .313 and a .353 on-base percentage with a homer and three RBI. With Segura out, Jarrod Dyson takes over in the leadoff spot. It’s where the Mariners initially planned to bat Dyson coming into spring training.

Freeman was hitting .333 (4-for-12) in three games with the Rainiers. He appeared in 13 games with the Mariners last season, hitting .385 (5-for-13) with a double and a RBI.

Fry, 24, had made one relief appearance with the Rainiers this season. In five minor league seasons, he’s posted a 2.89 ERA in 151 appearances.