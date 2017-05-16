Taylor Motter will fill Cano's spot at second base in his absence while outfield Boog Powell was recalled from Class AAA Tacoma to fill the open roster spot.

The status of Robinson Cano went from day-to-day to out of the lineup for at least seven more days.

On Tuesday, the Mariners placed their all-star second baseman on the 10-day disabled list with a strained right quad. Outfielder Boog Powell was recalled from Class AAA Tacoma to take his spot on roster. Taylor Motter will start in Cano’s place with Mike Freeman also possibly seeing some action at second.

The move is retroactive to May 13 (the maximum number of days a DL stint can retroactively dated), meaning Cano can return on May 23 — the first day of the Mariners brutal road trip starting in Washington D.C.

“Unfortunately, it’s a move a day,” manager Scott Servais. “It’s disappointing. I know he’s disappointed as well. He was going so good with the bat in Philadelphia. Things happen. A lot of things have happened this year on the injury front. It’s another one.”

Cano underwent a MRI and met with team doctors on Tuesday morning. The decision was then made to put him on the disabled list.

“It’s nothing that we think is going to be anything longer,” Servais said. “An extra five or six days and he should be good to go. Instead of just kind of waiting day to day to day, we are kind of at the point now where we will just try to cut it off and get him back and close to 100 percent when he comes back. And then we’ll go from there.”

Cano has missed the last five games after making the sore quad worse in his final at-bat of the Mariners win against the Phillies on Wednesday. He’s hitting .296 with eight doubles, eight homers and 28 RBI and an .895 OPS in 34 games. Over his last 21 games, he was hitting . 349 (29-for-83) with five doubles, seven homers, 20 RBI and 1.073 OPS. It’s the first time Cano has been placed on the disabled list since a sting in 2006 where he was out from June 27 to Aug. 8 with a strained hamstring.