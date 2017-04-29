Powell gives the Mariners a fourth outfielder on the 25-man roster
CLEVELAND — The Mariners continue to deal with injuries, which forced yet another roster move on Saturday morning.
The team announced that right-handed reliever Evan Scribner was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a flexor bundle strain in his right elbow. To fill his spot on the roster, the team recalled outfielder Boog Powell from Class AAA Tacoma.
Scribner had made eight appearances, posting a 0-2 record with an 11.05 ERA this season. The Mariners were using him largely in middle innings and mop up duties. It’s the third straight year that Scribner has made a trip to the disabled list. Last season, he suffered a torn lat muscle in spring training and missed most of the season, not returning till September. A flexor bundle strain is an injury that doesn’t have a quick return. Scribner could be out at least four weeks if not more.
By calling up Powell, the Mariners have added true outfield depth while eschewing an 8-man bullpen. While Taylor Motter can play almost anywhere on the field, Seattle only had three full-time outfielders on its 25-man roster — Jarrod Dyson, Guillermo Heredia and Ben Gamel. Powell gives the Mariners another option in the outfield and allows them to use Motter in other places.
Most Read Stories
- 2017 NFL draft: Live Seahawks updates from the final day, rounds 4-7
- First reaction: Seahawks select 6 players in second and third rounds of NFL Draft
- Seahawks trade with Falcons, 49ers to move out of first round of 2017 NFL Draft, now have 10 picks WATCH
- Starbucks' Dragon Frappuccino is new 'secret' drink craze
- Woman stabbed to death in Ballard
Powell was hitting .261 with a .424 on-base percentage, three doubles, four RBI and five stolen bases in 14 games with Class AAA Tacoma. He missed most of last season after testing positive for a performance enhancing drug and serving an 80-game suspension. That penalty carried over into the first week of this season. He activated from the restricted list on April 12.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.