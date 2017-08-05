Left-hander Marco Gonzales was recalled and will start on Saturday night vs. the Royals.

KANSAS CITY — This isn’t quite how the Mariners wanted to introduce recently acquired left-hander Marco Gonzales to their starting rotation.

On Saturday morning, the team announced that right-hander Felix Hernandez had been placed on the 10-day disabled list with biceps tendinitis in his right arm. He had been scheduled to start later that night against the Royals. Instead, Gonzales was recalled from Class AAA Tacoma and will make his Mariners debut instead.

The Mariners acquired Gonzales from the Cardinals in exchange for outfielder on Tyler O’Neill on July 21. The intention was to have Gonzales join the rotation eventually this season, but that has been expedited with the injury to Hernandez. In two starts with the Rainiers, Gonzales was 2-0 with a 4.50 ERA. A former first-round pick out of Gonzaga, Gonzales missed all of last season recovering from Tommy John surgery. He’s made seven starts and five relief appearances at the big league level over three seasons, posting a 4-2 record with a 5.53 ERA.

This is the second trip to the disabled list for Hernandez this season. He was sidelined from April 26 to June 23 with bursitis in his shoulder. Since his return, he was 3-2 with a 4.02 ERA in eight starts. He struggled in his previous start in Texas, pitching 5 1/3 innings, allowing four runs on six hits with three walks and five strikeouts.