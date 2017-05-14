Right-hander Ryan Weber is "doing to be down for a while" with a biceps strain. Right-handed reliever Dan Altavilla was recalled to take his place.

TORONTO — Right-hander Ryan Weber became the latest Mariners’ pitcher to be placed on the 10-day disabled list. On Sunday, the team announced Weber had been diagnosed with a strained biceps in his right arm.

To replace Weber on the 25-man roster, right-handed reliever Dan Altavilla was recalled from Class AAA Tacoma.

Weber was called up from Tacoma to make the start on Saturday — his first in the big leagues this season. He was giving the Mariners a solid effort, allowing just one run in the first three innings. But with two outs in the fourth inning, Weber grabbed at his upper biceps after a pitch to Ryan Goins. He was removed from the game immediately after a brief conversation with manager Scott Servais and a Mariners athletic trainer.

“He had a MRI done here yesterday and that’s the report that came back,” Servais said. “He’s going to be down for a while. It’s kind of a weird injury. I thought it might be a little more serious than that. But I think it’s good that it’s only a strained bicep. He felt like it was cramp in his arm. But there were sharp pains there. His bicep strength was ok. But it was irritating a nerve. So we’ll shut him down for a while.”

Altavilla has spent some time on airplanes in the past few days. He was optioned to Tacoma after the Mariners win in Philadelphia on Wednesday. He flew back to Tacoma, didn’t pitch in a game for the Rainiers over the past two days and was on a red eye to Toronto last night. He’s made multiple appearances with the Mariners this season. As one of a few pitchers on the 40-man that’s healthy and rested, he was the obvious call-up.

