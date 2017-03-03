Seattle relievers gave up seven runs over six innings.

Rangers 8 , Mariners 2 at Surprise Stadium

Notable

It wasn’t one of the Mariners’ better performances this spring. Seattle got some subpar pitching, made a handful of mistakes and didn’t look crisp in a loss to its American League West rivals.

The first pitch of the game for starter Hisashi Iwakuma went for a double off the bat of Carlos Gomez. He later scored on a throwing error from Mitch Haniger to make it 1-0. While not sharp, Iwakuma allowed just the one run in two innings of work. Seattle relievers gave up seven runs over six innings of work. Gomez hit the first pitch he saw from Nick Vincent to start the third inning into the visitor’s bullpen. Dillon Overton gave up a pair of runs in the fourth inning. Dan Altavilla struggled in the eighth inning, walking the first two batters he faced. He came back to strikeout Ronald Guzman, but gave up a RBI single to Michael De Leon and a two-run double to Drew Robinson, who homered earlier in the game off of right-hander Ryan Weber.

Jarrod Dyson had two hits in three at-bats, including a RBI triple down the right field line, driving in one of the two runs the Mariners mustered in the game. Dyson also misplayed a fly ball in centerfield in the fifth inning that also led to an unearned run.

Player of the game

Mitch Haniger’s bat has come to life in the last few games. The Mariners projected everyday right fielder went 2-for-3 with his second homer of the spring. Haniger singled off Rangers’ starter Tyler Wagner to start the second inning. In the fourth inning, Haniger hammered a 1-0 fastball from right-hander Connor Sadzeck through the wind blowing in at Surprise Stadium and over the wall in center field.

Quotable

“Our pitching was obviously not as sharp as it has been. We’ve pitched really well down here. A few walks today, we left some balls up, some first-pitch home runs on balls in the middle of the plate, it is going to happen once in a while. I thought Haniger had a nice day at the plate, Boog Powell continues to swing the bat well. There are some positives there, but we just didn’t play a good ballgame.” — Servais

Highlights

On Tap

The Mariners travel to Talking Stick Field in Scottsdale to face the Colorado Rockies on Saturday. Right-hander Yovani Gallardo will make the start for Seattle before leaving for the World Baseball Classic. Lefty James Paxton will make his first appearance in the Cactus League, pitching two innings after Gallardo hits his pitch limit. Also scheduled to throw are lefty Zac Curtis and right-handers Chris Heston and Rob Whalen. The Rockies will go with right-hander Jon Gray as their starter. First pitch is set for 12:05 p.m. PT. The game will not be televised. But there will be a live radio broadcast on ESPN 710 and www.mariners.com