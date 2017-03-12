Seattle pitchers give up nine runs on 10 hits with five walks and seven extra basehits.

Angels 9, Mariners 2 at Tempe Diablo Stadium

Notable

Starter Ariel Miranda never made it out of the second inning, giving up four runs in the frame and allowing eight players come to the plate. He finished with 1 2/3 innings pitched, giving up the four runs on four hits with two walks and a wild pitch that scored a run.

“I didn’t feel good today,” Miranda said through translator Fernando Alcala. “Physically and mentally I felt fine, but in terms of executing and making pitches, the first pitch wasn’t there for me.”

Miranda lacked command of his best pitch — the fastball.

“That sets up the other pitches,” Miranda said. “It just carried over.”

Manager Scott Servais admitted that the Mariners moved Miranda around a little bit in his role this spring adjusting to the absence of Felix Hernandez, Drew Smyly and Yovani Gallardo for the World Baseball Classic.

“We’ve brought him back (to start) after he had the one inning (appearance) and we kind of mixed up his schedule a little to fill the spots of some of the guys we have gone,” Servais said. “So it’s understandable that he didn’t have his normal rest in between, but he just wasn’t sharp. You saw it right from the get-go.”

Reliever Casey Fien, who hadn’t allowed a run in four previous appearances this spring, was roughed up for three runs on three hits with two walks, including a two-run homer from C.J. Cron.

“He had a couple of pitches that were close that he didn’t get early on and sometimes let that affect them a little,” Servais said. “He wasn’t sharp today, but he’ll get another shot and we’ll run him back out there again.”

Second baseman Tyler Smith provided all of Seattle’s offense. Smith blasted a two-run homer off of Angels’ starter Jesse Sanchez in the top of the second inning to give Seattle a brief 2-0 lead. He also added a double later in the game.

Player of the game

On a day when Mariners’ pitchers struggled against the Angels, giving up nine runs on 10 hits with five walks, Max Povse stood tall both figuratively and literally. The 6-8 right-hander was outstanding in three shutout innings, not allowing a hit and striking out three batters. For the spring, Povse has made three appearances and hasn’t allowed a hit six innings pitched with no walks and four strikeouts.

Quotable

“Max Povse was really good. He was probably the highlight of the day with the way he threw the ball. He got his breaking ball going and he’s had a tick up in velocity since he’s been in our camp probably more so than what we thought we’d seen before we acquired. Really excited with where he’s at.” — Servais

Highlights

On Tap

The Mariners are on the road for a second straight day, traveling to Maryvale Park to face the Milwaukee Brewers. Right-hander Hisashi Iwakuma will make the start for Seattle with right-handers Ryan Weber and Evan Scribner also scheduled to pitch. Milwaukee will start right-hander Junior Guerra. First pitch is set for 1:10 p.m. The game will not be televised. The only live radio broadcast will be on mariners.com or mlb.com. ESPN 710 will air a rebroadcast at 7 p.m.