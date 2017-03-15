Starter Chris Heston wasn't sharp and middle relief wasn't much better for Seattle

Dodgers 12 , Mariners 7 at Peoria Stadium

Notable

The dog days of spring training have hit the Mariners and their pitching staff. Seattle pitchers struggled again for the third time in four days, giving up 16 hits and walking five batters.

Starter Chris Heston pitched 2 1/3 innings, giving up three runs on three hits with three walks.

“His sinker just wasn’t going down today,” manager Scott Servais said.

Relievers Jonathan Aro, Christian Bergman and Jean Machi were not any better, giving up a combined nine runs on 11 hits in 3 1/3 innings of work.

From an offensive standpoint,outfielders Ben Gamel and Leonys Martin each homered in the game. Gamel blasted a two-run homer in the first inning off Dodgers’ starter Brandon McCarthy. Martin hit a solo blast in the fourth — his first of the spring — also off McCarthy. Both continue to swing the bat well over the last few games. Boog Powell also had a RBI triple.

Player of the game

Jarrod Dyson had the type of game that the Mariners would love to see on numerous occasions this season. In his first three plate appearances, Dyson reached base with singles, including a pretty bunt single in his third at-bat. In his first two times at first base, Dyson swiped second base with ease. He never got a chance for a third steal of second. Instead, he was lifted for a pinch runner, which didn’t please the fans wanting more.

Quotable

“Not much pitching today. … It was a day to get a lot of guys in there. There was a few positives today, but on the pitching side not a whole lot.” — Servais

Highlights

On Tap

The Mariners travel to Surprise Stadium to face the Kansas City Royals. Right-hander Chase De Jong will get the start for Seattle with right-hander Cody Martin and lefties Nick Hagadone and Marc Rzepczynski scheduled to pitch for the Mariners. Kansas City will start lefty Jason Vargas. First pitch is set for 1:10 p.m. The game will have a live radio broadcast on mariners.com. ESPN 710 will carry the game on delay at 7 p.m.