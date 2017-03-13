The game was just as ugly as the score indicates.

Brewers 24 , Mariners 3 at Maryvale Stadium

Notable

There are days like this in spring training. But manager Scott Servais can’t hope for many more. A day after watching his pitching get beat up against the Angels, Servais endured an even worse outing from his staff in a 24-3 trouncing by Milwaukee. The Brewers banged out 24 hits, including six doubles, a triple and four homers off Mariners’ pitchers.

The problems started with starter Hisashi Iwakuma, who never made it out of the third inning, giving up a total of seven runs on six hits in 2 2/3 innings pitched with two walks. Iwakuma gave up runs in every inning he pitched, including back-to-back homers to Keon Broxton and Travis Shaw in the second.

Asked if there was anything good about his outing, Iwakuma replied through interpreter Antony Suzuki: “Nope.”

What went wrong?

“Overall, my timing, my balance, I couldn’t get my lower body to sync to my upper body, I couldn’t get the feel for every pitch that I had,” he said. “Nothing was working. I have nothing to say that went well.”

The same could be said for what followed.

Evan Scribner ended the third inning, but not before giving up a walk and a hit to push Milwaukee’s lead to 8-1. From there, it fell into the abyss of runs and hits. Right-hander Ryan Weber came on in the fourth inning and gave up seven straight hits, including two doubles and a homer before recording an out — a sac fly, leading to six runs. He was lifted for minor league call-up Brett Ash, who walked the first batter he faced and then served up a three-run homer to Kirk Nieuwenhuis to make it 18-1. After two fly ball outs, the inning mercifully came to an end after 13 batters came to the plate, 10 runs were scored on nine hits. Milwaukee added five more runs in the fifth inning off of Ash and Dean Kiekhefer.

— Ben Gamel and Daniel Vogelbach provided the offense for Seattle. Gamel hit a solo homer in the first inning for a brief 1-0 lead. Vogelbach crushed a two-run homer to left-center in the seventh inning to trim the Brewers lead to 24-3. But the greatest rally in Cactus League history never ensued.

— Danny Valencia made his first appearance in the outfield this spring. He started the game in right field and went 0-for-2.

Quotable

“That was rough, about as rough as they come. They hit a lot of balls hard. We just didn’t pitch very well, obviously. Kuma didn’t have a whole lot today. The guys behind him, early in the game, not much either. Unfortunately those games happen, we’ve had a couple in a row. We’ve got to get it back on track.”

Highlights

On Tap

The Mariners will return to Peoria Stadium on Tuesday to host the Chicago White Sox. Left-hander James Paxton will make the start for Seattle with lefty Dillon Overtonand right-handers Nick Vincent, Dan Altavilla and Micah Owings all slated to pitch in relief. The White Sox will start talented prospect Lucas Giolito. First pitch is set for 1:10 p.m. The game will be televised on Root Sports and MLB.TV. The live radio broadcast will only be on mariners.com. A delayed broadcast will run at 7 p.m. on ESPN 710.