Postgame notes, highlights, video of James Paxton and Scott Servais following the Mariners 5-0 win over the Rangers.

James Paxton

From Brooks Baseball … Paxton’s pitch breakdown

Paxton has started using a two-seam fastball a little more in an effort to vary hitters’ looks on his fastball. It’s a different pitch with some natural sink and arm-side run. It usually comes out around 92-93 mph when he throws it. It’s another weapon for him.

Highlights

From the opposing clubhouse … Rangers manager Jeff Bannister

On Texas facing tough pitching: Oh I think that Paxton threw the ball extremely well against us tonight, kept our hitters… kept it in tight to our hitters. Was able to expand when he got ahead, used the breaking pitch and the changeup to keep us off balance, but he played the up-fastball game very well tonight and he landed a lot of pitches and made it extremely challenging for us tonight.

On Cashner’s debut: Well I thought Cash threw the ball extremely well. Look, he had three walks, one of which we’d classify as a good walk to Motter, and was able to get the groundball double play. Walked Cruz twice, kind of staying away from the situation of really being bullish of his pitches with him, but got ten ground balls, three of which were hits. I think the fastball up, fastball in, and then the two-seam sinking fastball with the combo and the change was really the key for him tonight. Threw in some good sliders, some of them were off the plate late, really there in the sixth. A couple of non-plays that we weren’t able to come up with got him into a little bit of trouble, wanted to give him an opportunity to pitch out of it, we still felt like the stuff was good, the stuff was still sharp, had good angle. Seager was able to connect on a 3-2 changeup that looked like it was off the plate, just a fine job of hitting by Seager, then we weren’t able to close the inning out with Hauschild.

Postgame notes

SEATTLE MARINERS:

Seattle has won the first two games of this series against Texas, the first series win of the season.

Seattle’s pitching staff has allowed just one run in the last 19.0 innings (since 9th inning on 4/12 vs. Houston).

James Paxton extended his scoreless inning streak to start the season to 21.0 innings with 8.0 shutout frames.

The streak is the longest to start the season in Mariners history.

The previous best to start the season was Mark Lowe (17.2 innings) in 2006.

The previous best by a Seattle starter to start season was Felix Hernandez (17.0) to start 2007.

Washington’s Jordan Zimmermann began 2016 with 24.1 scoreless innings.

Paxton has tossed at least 6.0 shutout innings in each of his three starts this season.

He’s the 10th pitcher in MLB history since 1900 to begin season with 3 straight starts of 6.0 scoreless frames.

He joins George McQuillan-PHI (1907), Lefty Leifield-PIT (1907), Ray Caldwell-NYY (1914), George Mogridge-NYY (1916), Harry Brecheen-STL (1948), Luis Tiant-CLE (1966), Tommy Greene-PHI (1991), Woody Williams-STL (2003) and Jordan Zimmerman-DET (2016).

Paxton made his 3rd start of at least 8.0 innings while allowing 1 run-or-fewer since the start of 2016.

T6th-most among left-handers (also: Matt Moore and Jaime Garcia), trailing Chris Sale (6), Clayton Kershaw (6), David Price (4), Jon Lester (4) and Madison Bumgarner (4).

Mitch Haniger extended his hitting streak to a career-best 9 games (since April 6).

During the streak he’s hitting .361 (13×36) with 9 runs, 2 doubles, 3 home runs and 7 RBI.

Taylor Motter is hitting .389 (7×18) with 4 runs, 4 doubles, 2 home runs and 5 RBI in his last 5 games.

Seattle shortstops this season are hitting .340 (17×50) with 10 runs, 4 doubles, 3 home runs and 8 RBI.

Kyle Seager extended his hitting streak to 5 games (since April 10).

During the streak he is hitting .412 (7×17) with 2 runs, 1 double and 4 RBI.

TEXAS RANGERS:

RH Andrew Cashner made his first start of the year and first as a Texas Ranger…overall he allowed 4 runs (3 ER) on 5 hits, while walking 3 and striking out 2 in 5.1 innings…he tossed 5.0 scoreless innings before allowing 4 runs in the bottom of the 6th inning.

The Rangers were shutout for the first time this season (last: 8/23/16 at CIN)…also marked the 32nd time in franchise history that the Rangers were shutout by the Mariners (last: 9/10/15 at SEA).

The Rangers were limited to a season-low tying 2 hits by the Mariners (also: 2 H – 4/8 vs. OAK)…also marked only the 10th time in franchise history to be limited to 2 hits or less by the Mariners (1 H – 4/4/16 vs. SEA)…the last time the Rangers were limited to only 2 hits or less at Safeco Field was Sept. 9, 2015 (1 H).

Joey Gallo has reached base safely in 10 of 11 games this season, including 6 games with at least 1 hit…overall he is batting .329 (8×35) with 6 runs scored, 3 doubles, 1 triple, 2 home runs, 9 RBI, 6 walks and 2 stolen bases.

Box score