Martin was designated for assignment on Wednesday and cleared waivers, allowing the Mariners to keep him in the organization.

NEW YORK — Leonys Martin will remain the in the Mariners organization for likely the rest of the season and there’s a chance he’ll be back with the team in the coming days.

On Friday the team announced that Martin had cleared waivers and was outrighted to Class AAA Tacoma. The club designated Martin for assignment for the second time this season on Wednesday when relief pitcher David Phelps was activated from the disabled list.

In 34 games this season, he’s hitting .174 with two doubles, a triple, three homers and eight RBI.

There was some thought that a team might claim Martin for the final six weeks of the season. But he was also owed just over $1 million on his contract, which any team that claimed him would have to pay. Because of his speed on the bases and ability to play outfield, the Mariners could re-add him to the 40-man roster in the coming days and bring him up when rosters expand on Sept. 1.

Martin was the Mariners opening day centerfielder, but struggles with a new swing and stance early in the spring forced them to make a chance. He was designated for assignment on April 29 and was outrighted to Tacoma where he spent most of the season. The Mariners selected his contract on June 30 when Mitch Haniger went on the disabled list. He hit .230 (14 for 61) with a double, a triple, three home runs and eight RBI in 19 games.