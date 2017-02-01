After being designated for assignment last week, both Jesus Sucre and Jonathan Aro cleared waivers and were outrighted to the Mariners minor league system.

The Mariners were able to keep a pair of players in their organization after designating them for assignment on Jan. 26. On Wednesday afternoon, the team announced that catcher Jesus Sucre and right-handed pitcher Jonathan Aro had been outrighted to Class AAA Tacoma. Both will also still be invited to big league spring training.

There was some thought the Mariners might either trade Sucre or Aro before losing them to a waiver claims after removing them from the 40-man roster. But both players went unclaimed. Though not much of an offensive threat, Sucre is a proven MLB backup from a defensive standpoint. But his lack of minor league options and $600,000 Major League contract for 2017 could have been a deterrent.

He played in nine MLB games last season, hitting .480 (12-for-25) with two doubles, a homer, five RBI and two walks. He was on the 60-day disabled list until July 6 as he recovered from offseason surgery to repair a broken ankle. Sucre and recently acquired Tuffy Gosewisch will likely start the season with the Rainiers.

Aro, 26, made one MLB appearance last season. He spent most of the season with Tacoma, making 25 appearances and posting a 2.48 ERA. Elbow issues put him on the DL for a portion of the season. He was acquired along with Wade Miley from the Red Sox in exchange for Carson Smith and Roenis Elias last offseason.