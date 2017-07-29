Haniger took a 95 mph fastball off his mouth and nose area from Mets' starter Jacob deGrom.

In a scary moment at Safeco Field on Saturday, Mariners outfielder Mitch Haniger was struck in the face by a wayward fastball by Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom.

With one out and Nelson Cruz on third and Kyle Seager on second in the second inning, Haniger was trying to give the Mariners their first runs of the game against the hard-throwing Mets’ starter. After strikes on the first two pitches, deGrom threw a 95 mph fastball that rode up and in on Haniger. The ball struck him in the mouth and nose, knocking him to the ground. Athletic trainers Rick Griffin and Rob Nodine and manager Scott Servais rushed from the dugout to attend Haniger, who was bleeding heavily.

After a few moments, Haniger walked off the field with the aid of Griffin and Nodine. He was replaced by Guillermo Heredia.

The Mariners later announced Haniger left the game with a mouth contusion and was fully alert. He was taken offsite for further examination.

