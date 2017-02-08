A preview for the Mariners’ outfield going into 2017 spring training.

Similar to some of the “resolutionaries” in your local gym for the first few weeks of January, the Mariners set a goal of becoming faster and more athletic with their roster the past two offseasons.

For general manager Jerry Dipoto, that plan was partially met with minimal improvement in 2016. But going into this season, the Mariners are poised to have one of their most athletic and best defensive outfields in recent memory.

Then again, looking back at the previous regime of general manager Jack Zduriencik, there didn’t seem to be a major emphasis on outfield defense after the 2010 season.

Think about this: In 2015, the Mariners started a game with Mark Trumbo in left field, Austin Jackson in center and Nelson Cruz in right field five different times, not a lineup conducive to preventing runs. The outfield defense options that season were absurd.

Will the multiple changes that Dipoto made this offseason lead to better overall defense and run prevention in an already improved outfield from 2016? On paper, it seems like it should work. And given the spacious outfield of Safeco Field and three other AL West parks, it seems needed.

Here’s the preview for the Mariners’ outfield going into 2017 spring training.

The past

Without mocking the mess he inherited from Zduriencik, Dipoto was frank about the roster he had going into 2016 when it came to outfield defense.

“We need to be more athletic in the outfield,” he told reporters at the GM meetings in that first offseason. “We need to cover ground a little bit better.”

He preached about the need for building a roster to better fit playing 81 games at Safeco and AL West games in Oakland, Anaheim and even Texas and Houston.

Perhaps Dipoto’s best move of last offseason was the acquisition of center fielder Leonys Martin from the Rangers. Martin, who had fallen out of favor with Texas and struggled with his approach at the plate, was the best defensive center fielder the Mariners started since Franklin Gutierrez’s last fully healthy seasons in 2009-2010.

With a platoon of Gutierrez/Seth Smith in right field, Martin in center and Nori Aoki in left, the need for Nelson Cruz to play in the outfield would be lessened and would therefore keep him healthy. Dipoto’s plan worked with some success. But there were faults.

Aoki was awful at the leadoff spot early in the season and a circus in left field.

Meanwhile, the right field platoon had periods of production. Smith hit for more power than expected.

The present

The moves the Mariners made this offseason give them an outfield that could be described as ultra-athletic, adding Jarrod Dyson and Mitch Haniger to Martin in the projected outfield.

“Yeah, we’ve talked since Jerry and I got here about getting more athletic,” manager Scott Servais said. “Last year we thought we had made some strides to do that. Didn’t work out maybe the way we originally planned it would. We were taking another shot at it with Jarrod Dyson and then Haniger. We’ve still got obviously Leonys Martin so we’ve got guys that can do more things.”

While the acquisition of shortstop Jean Segura headlined the five-player trade made the night before Thanksgiving, the addition of Haniger in the return was vital for the Mariners. He was brought in to be the everyday right fielder.

“For us, Haniger became a critical element of the trade,” Dipoto said.

He had a breakout season in 2016, earning the organization’s minor league player of the year honors. In 129 games combined between Class AA Mobile and Class AAA Reno, he hit .321 (147-for-458) with a .999 on-base plus slugging percentage, 34 doubles, five triples, 25 home runs, 94 RBI and 12 stolen bases in 129 games.

Dyson was acquired later in the offseason. A fourth outfielder for the Royals, he will start most days in left field and be given the chance to lead off. On days when a tough left-handed starting pitcher is on the mound, Servais will use a right-handed hitting option.

Dyson brings elite speed to the outfield and basepaths.

“Dyson brings a lot of things to our club, obviously athleticism and he can fly, probably be one of the more aggressive base stealers in the league,” Servais said.

Dyson was a fan favorite in Kansas City. He has a fun-loving attitude, but also a noticeable intensity and swagger on the field.

Both Dyson and Haniger can play center field at a high level, which will allow Servais to give Martin a day off from time to time. On paper, those three give Seattle a level of outfield defense that is much higher than in recent years.

The future

The Mariners’ top two prospects are both outfielders. But their expected debut dates are slightly different. Kyle Lewis, the Mariners’ first-round draft pick in 2016, has moved ahead of Tyler O’Neill in most prospect ranking lists. But it’s O’Neill who is on the verge of his big-league debut.

O’Neill received an invitation to big-league camp as a nonroster player. It’s a big step in his career progression. The plan is for him to start the season at Class AAA Tacoma.

“It’s going to be great to play in Tacoma,” he said. “I’m ready for the next level. I was really hoping for the (invite) this year. I felt like I deserved it.”

O’Neill won the Southern League player of the year at age 21, hitting .293 with 26 doubles, four triples, 24 homers and 102 RBI in 130 games for Class AA Jackson.

“He’s a special player,” director of player development Andy McKay said. “The numbers speak for themselves. But there’s so many things about Tyler that are more exciting than the numbers. He bought into what we asked as much as anybody. He handled a lot this past year and stood up. I’m a big fan. There’s a lot of substance behind those numbers.”

If O’Neill plays well in Tacoma, he could push himself to the big leagues by the end of July.

Lewis is recovering from season-ending knee surgery after suffering a gruesome injury sliding into home for short-season Everett last July. He underwent surgery on Aug. 11 to repair a torn anterior cruciate ligament and torn medial and lateral meniscus. He moved to Peoria, Ariz., so he could rehab at the team’s complex.

Lewis came to Mariners’ FanFest and was excited about the progress. “I feel great,” he said. “The knee is coming along nicely.”

Lewis is projected to return around the middle of July.