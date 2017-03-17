De Jong and Powell are expected to be big contributors for the Rainiers in 2017

PEORIA, Ariz. — The Mariners made two cuts out of big league camp on Friday afternoon. Right-handed pitcher Chase De Jong, who started on Thursday against the Royals, and outfielder Boog Powell, who had three hits in that game, were optioned to Class AAA Tacoma.

With Drew Smyly back in camp from the World Baseball Classic and Felix Hernandez possibly returning in a few days, the starts and extended innings progression for De Jong were unavailable in Cactus League games. He will now stay on his normal schedule in minor league games.

De Jong pitched four innings giving up two runs (one earned) on four hits with a walk and a strikeout in his most recent outing. He’ll be a part of the Rainiers’ rotation in 2017.

“It’s nice to see him settle in,” manager Scott Servais said after the outing. “He’s starting to get more comfortable putting on a Mariners jersey every day. He’s got a good way about him. He’s very confident. He’s very easy going. It’s good to see out of him.”

Powell has been on a terror this spring, hitting .577 (15-for-26) with a .769 on-base percentage in 16 games, including a double, two triples and six RBI.

A few minor changes to his swing and a little more aggressive approach in hitter’s counts have helped the surge.

“He’s had a really good spring and he’s made some adjustments in his swing and how he’s approaching things,” Servais said. “He is staying more aggressive. There’s a lot ways to get on base. The walk can be valuable, but so is a double in the corner. We like those too. When he’s going good like he is, he should continue to stay aggressive. He’s done a really good job this spring.”

Powell is still under MLB suspension. He won’t be eligible to join the Rainiers until that is up in mid April. The Mariners must re-add him to the 40-man roster from the suspended list.