Right-hander Max Povse has been recalled to take his spot on the roster.

Change is coming to the Mariners’ starting rotation. On a busy Thursday that already featured the acquisition of reliever David Phelps in a trade with the Marlins, Seattle moved right-hander Sam Gaviglio out of the No. 5 starting spot.

Gaviglio was optioned to Class AAA Tacoma, meaning the Mariners will need a starting pitcher for Sunday’s series finale against the Yankees. Right-hander Max Povse has been recalled from Tacoma to take Gaviglio’s spot on the roster and supplement the bullpen. Phelps isn’t expected to join the Mariners until Friday, meaning another roster move will be coming.

Gaviglio has struggled in his last two starts, pitching a total of 10 2/3 innings and allowing 12 runs on 17 hits in two losses. On the season, he’s 3-5 with a 4.62 ERA.

Who will make the start for Seattle on Sunday?

The internal options would be Yovani Gallardo, who has pitched well in relief or right-hander Christian Bergman, who was in the rotation earlier in the season. The other option would be general manager Jerry Dipoto acquiring a starter from outside of the organization, something the Mariners are working on.

Povse made two relief appearances in his call up in mid-June, posting a 10.13 ERA. He started the season as a starter, but has pitched in relief — a role that the Mariners think best suits him.