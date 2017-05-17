Another roster move only reflects the juggling act Mariners manager Scott Servais is trying to pull off with his injured and taxed pitching staff.

The Mariners optioned pitcher Chase De Jong to Class AAA Tacoma before Wednesdays’ game and recalled right-handed pitcher Casey Lawrence from Tacoma.

De Jong, 23, was sent to Tacoma a day after pitching six innings and allowing four runs during his start on Tuesday. Manager Scott Servais said the move was made because Lawrence, 29, provides some “length in the bullpen.”

“Chase did a good job hanging in there last night,” Servais said. “Just kind of where we’re at trying to manage the games going forward the rest of the home stand, I thought that length piece would be valuable with where we’re at with the state of our bullpen.”

The move also reflects the broader state of the Mariners’ pitching staff. With so many starters out with injuries — Felix Hernandez, Hisashi Iwakuma, James Paxton and Drew Smyly — the Mariners have had to rely on journeymen and spot starters, which has created a ripple throughout the rest of the pitching staff.

The replacement starters aren’t as likely or as capable of going deep into games, so a bigger workload has fallen on the bullpen. As a result, long relievers like Lawrence are needed more than they typically would be.

Plus, only adding to the uncertainty, the Mariners demoted closer Edwin Diaz on Tuesday and will close by committee for the immediate future.

One of Servais’ most important juggling acts is trying to deploy his relievers to win games now while also trying not to burn them out. It has changed how he manages games, which he explained in a lengthy answer.

“Maybe you have the long guy in there and now you come back and tie the game, instead of just going immediately to your guys that you typically put in in those tie games, you probably have to ride it out a little longer with some of our length guys,” Servais said. “That’s why we do have the length guys here. The value of that with the uncertainty of our starting rotation is very valuable.

“It’s a different way to look at the bullpen. It’s not traditional. So some of the situations that are made throughout the course of the game, you’re going to be scratching your head, ‘What is he doing?’ There’s a method to the madness here. We’re trying to preserve as many healthy pitchers as we can. I think that’s the best way to go about it right now.

“I would love to get Edwin Diaz back and rolling again like we saw last year. Having an anchor at the back of the bullpen is huge. When you don’t have the so-called anchor, you have to be creative in how you’re handling other people. But at the end of the day, we can’t afford to lose any of our bullpen guys. I’d love to pitch Nick Vincent every day; can’t do it. James Pazos, can’t do it. (Marc Rzepczynski) has been off to a great start; can’t do it every day. I’ve got to be smart every day.”

Servais said he wants to allow Diaz to work on his mechanical issues early in a game.

Paxton update: The Mariners don’t know who will start Sunday’s game, but they do know it won’t be James Paxton.

Paxton, who has been on the DL with a left forearm strain since May 5, will still need to make a rehab start before he returns to the Mariners, Servais said.

Other injury updates:

Felix Hernandez was supposed to play catch again on Wednesday. Servais said “hopefully he can start ramping it up.”