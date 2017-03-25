The Mariners on Saturday optioned starting pitcher Ariel Miranda to Class AAA Tacoma after a shaky spring.

The Mariners on Saturday optioned left-handed pitcher Ariel Miranda to Class AAA Tacoma following a shaky performance Friday night that typified an underwhelming spring for the 28-year-old. Manager Scott Servais said the plan is to keep Miranda as a starter, which precipitated the decision to send him to Tacoma rather than keeping him in the Seattle bullpen.

Miranda allowed four runs on five hits with two walks and two strikeouts in four innings a 4-0 split-squad loss to the Angels Friday, a game in which Seattle did not get a hit. Miranda gave up two runs each in the second and third innings as his spring earned run average rose to 6.14.

He had allowed 10 earned runs in his last 8.2 innings covering his last three starts.

“Looking at it early, he just had a hard time putting guys away,” Servais said of Miranda’s Friday night outing. “Got into some two-strike counts and wasn’t that sharp.”

Miranda was acquired in a trade with Baltimore last July 31 in exchange for pitcher Wade Miley and helped spark Seattle’s September surge winning four straight starts from Sept. 2 to Sept. 18. Miranda ended the season 5-2 with a 3.54 ERA in 11 games, 10 starts.

But Servais said some of the moves Seattle made to bolster its rotation in the off-season (specifically, adding left-hander Drew Smyly and righty Yovani Gallardo) made it an uphill battle for Miranda to win a spot, and Miranda’s spring didn’t do anything to change that notion.

“I think coming into camp, unless we had an injury with the original five on paper it was going to be very difficult for him to make the team,” Servais said. “We’ve been pretty healthy, knock on wood.

“. … It’s been a little bit or miss this spring with Miranda. Had some very good innings, some others that have kind of gotten away from him a little bit. Overall how has he thrown the ball this spring? Just okay is the best way to put it. I don’t think he’s lit it up at all. I don’t think he’s been horrible. Been just okay.”

Servais said the plan is for Miranda to remain a starter in Tacoma so he can be called on if the Mariners need a starter down the road.

“Going to try to keep him stretched out if we can and be in a situation if we needed help at some point he would give us that insurance,” Servais said.

Servais said Miranda could maybe also serve as bullpen help if needed but would stay a starter in Tacoma. “It’s much easier to go from throwing 80 pitches to throwing 15 than the other way around,” he said.

The Mariners also reassigned catcher Sebastian Valle to the minor league camp and now have 41 players in their Major League camp — 33 roster players and eight non-roster invitees.