Manager Scott Servais discussed specifically the struggles of Nelson Cruz

ANAHEIM, Calif. — The hitting struggles of the Mariners cannot be ignored or avoided in discussions related to the team until they do something to fix them. It’s the main reason why the team was 1-4 going into Saturday’s game and some fans are ready to write off the season before a game is actually played at Safeco Field.

The much-noted failures with runners in scoring position loom over the team with each runner that reaches second base. Seattle is 4-for-43 in that situation. That would be an .093 batting average to go with a .093 slugging percentage — meaning all of four of the hits have been singles. Seattle has driven in six runs in those at-bats, but also struck out 13 times.

“I think I saw somewhere that we have the most opportunities or near the top of the league in opportunities, so I’m going to go positive,” manager Scott Servais said.

To be exact, Seattle came into Saturday with 48 plate appearances with runners in scoring position, trailing the Rays (52) and Twins (50) and tied with the Angels. To be fair, the Mariners are one of a handful of teams that have played five games this season. But even with the extra games, there has been no lack of chances.

“As long as we keep getting them out there, eventually the dam will break loose,” Servais said. “It will get better. We got a good club. We can hit. We just haven’t done it yet.”

The most recent of those four hits came in Friday night’s 5-1 loss. Nelson Cruz muscled a ground ball up the middle to score Mitch Haniger from third base to provide Seattle’s only run. The Mariners hope that it’s a sign that Cruz is coming around. The big designated hitter has struggled this spring, getting just two hits in his 19 at-bats. Perhaps more disturbing has been his team-high nine strikeouts.

Asked about Cruz’s at-bats, Servais was direct:

“They’ haven’t been very good, if I’m being honest,” he said.

Indeed, in the first two games Cruz looked overaggressive and swinging at pitches out of the zone. But in the last few games, he’s worked himself into hitter’s counts and fouled off or simply missed hittable fastballs. Servais thinks Cruz’s timing is off.

“I kind of go back to last spring training and Nelson was in a bad spot there and this looks like that,” Servais said. “It gets very rotational at the plate. We know the power he has and how big and strong he is. When he gets out of whack and there isn’t much rhythm, it looks very slow and rotational. That’s what we are seeing right now. These guys have been at it a long time and know they need to make adjustments, but even though they play as much as they do and are the best in the world at what they do, it’s still hard to get that feeling back of trusting your hands, not having to swing so hard and making contact.”

Cruz missed time with the flu just before the season, but says his issues aren’t health related.

“I feel pretty good,” he said. “I haven’t felt like that in a while.”

Servais admitted that the time missed by Cruz with the flu bug is the larger issue. Cruz was hitting well in spring and at the World Baseball Classic before he missed four days with the flu.

“I think he’s completely healthy, but he did lose the rhythm and timing that he had at that point,” Servais said. “It happens to guys at different times in the year. It’s just happening at the beginning of the season for him.”

Cruz’s solution to finding the rhythm and timing is simple.

“The only thing you can control is to go out there and play hard and come in every day and do your routine and all the work that will put you in a good position to be successful,” he said.

The Mariners put in extra work on Saturday, trying to find ways to break out offensively. There was early batting practice for players and also plenty of film work and study with hitting coach Edgar Martinez and assistant coach Scott Brosius.

“We looked at a lot of video of a lot guys today,” Servais said. “We are trying to get feedback from our players — ‘What are you feeling like here? What do you want to do?'”

Servais threw the early batting practice as usual and wanted to throw specifically to Leonys Martin, who got the day off on Friday to regroup from his early season struggles. The Mariners are trying to find some progress in the swing changes Martin made this offseason that features his hands lowered to start an at-bat. The feeling is that they may be too low making it counterproductive to what Martin had hoped to accomplish — more consistent contact.

“Much improved, much different,” Servais said of what he saw from Martin. “I think he’s a little frustrated. He made a lot of changes in the offseason. He’s looked a lot of film (the last two days) and we’re trying to get him back. Throughout the course of the early session, he started getting his hands up a little bit higher. He’s got some kind of bat speed. He was rocketing balls 10-12 rows deep into the right field bleachers. We haven’t seen that all spring. It’s the best session he’s had in a while. Is it going to translate into tonight’s game? I don’t know. But the tools are still there.”

