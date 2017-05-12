Facing five Blue Jays pitchers — highlighted by reliever turned starter Dan Biagini — stymied the Mariners’ offense in a 4-0 shutout at the Rogers Centre.

TORONTO — After scoring 21 run in pair of wins in Philadelphia, the Mariners mustered two runs in two games in Toronto, which were predictably losses.

Facing five Blue Jays pitchers — highlighted by reliever turned starter Dan Biagini — stymied the Mariners’ offense in a 4-0 shutout at the Rogers Centre.

It was the third time this season Seattle had been shut out, and the first since April 18.

Even a team that came into Friday night averaging 5.09 runs per game — second most in the American League — is susceptible to run-scoring droughts.

But the Mariners aren’t in a position to survive droughts or even league-average run production. With a starting rotation gutted by injuries and suspect middle relief pitching, the Mariners willl likely have to score at least five runs to win games.

It’s a difficult way to live, but that’s the reality the Mariners are in. They are reliant on the offense to make up for the limitations. Unfortunately for the Mariners, they were missing a key cog on offense. Robinson Cano sat out the second straight game with tightness in his right quad.

The Mariners have good hitters besides Cano, his absence is glaring. He has been hot over the past 10 games and when Cano hits the Mariners’ offense is usually productive.

Biagini was forced into a starting role with the Blue Jays rotation also hit hard by injuries. He made his first career start five days earlier against the Rays, pitching four innings and allowing one run. He was even better Friday.

Biagini exited to a standing ovation after five shutout innings, giving up four and striking out three.

Relievers Aaron Loup, Ryan Tepera, Danny Barnes and closer Robert Osuna worked the final four innings.

Seattle starter Christian Bregman couldn’t duplicate the command and results from his solid relief outing against the Rangers on Sunday.

In his first start with the Mariners, Bergman pitched five innings, allowing three runs on seven hits with a walk and a strikeout.

There were runners in scoring position in each of his five innings, and the leadoff batter reached four times. Considering the traffic on the bases, it was an accomplishment he only allowed three runs.

In the second inning, he allowed just one run despite singles from the first two batters.

In the third inning, a misplaced 2-1 changeup allowed slumping Jose Bautista to reach out and pull a fly ball down the left-field line. It struck the foul pole for a two-run homer and a 3-0 Blue Jays lead.

The Blue Jays added a run off reliever Jean Machi, but, it was unnecessary insurance with the Mariners unable to take advantage of runners in scoring position. Seattle was 0 for 7 with runners in scoring position and stranded seven base runners.