The Mariners are without two key players on Sunday: first baseman Danny Valencia and outfielder Ben Gamel.

Valencia will miss his second game because of a sore wrist, an injury he dealt with several weeks ago.

Gamel is out with a groin injury and swollen lymph nodes — something that just popped up on Saturday night, he said. He is on antibiotics and doesn’t expect to be out long.

“I should be good to go next game,” Gamel said.

Gamel’s injury comes at a time when he’s been on fire offensively. He snapped a 15-game hitting streak on Saturday night, just the second game in the month of June in which he didn’t get a hit. He is hitting .346 this season.

Gamel has played in 19 straight games, and manager Scott Servais said he didn’t learn of Gamel’s groin injury until before Sunday’s game.

“That one caught me a little by surprise,” Servais said. “I’d love to keep him in there, but he has played every day basically for a month. We are in our 20th straight game today, and I think people don’t realize that. We have not had an off day in 20 days. It takes its toll.”

Servais is similarly optimistic about a quick return for Valencia. He doesn’t expect the injury to result in a stint on the disabled list.

“Hopefully keep him out today, then off day (Monday) and then hopefully fingers crossed he’ll be back Tuesday,” Servais said.