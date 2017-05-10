PHILADELPHIA — After not-so-patiently waiting a day for their beloved Chooch to play, which included booing Tuffy Gosewisch for being in the lineup instead of him Tuesday, Phillies fans got what they wanted Wednesday — Carlos Ruiz back squatting, hitting and reveling in the red dirt of the home-plate area of Citizen’s Bank Park.

Ruiz received multiple standing ovations over his two-day return that also featured video montages of his exploits and even playing his walk-up music of Phil Collins’ “In the Air Tonight” before his at-bats.

He even rewarded them with a reminder of his glory days in the Mariners’ 11-6 win over his former team on Wednesday. In the seventh inning with Seattle leading 4-3 and the bases loaded, Ruiz hit a rocket off the wall in left center for a double to clear the bases. He had been hitless in the game, including two strikeouts.

“I feel like I’m struggling swinging the bat, but they gave me a chance with the bases loaded and I told myself, you have to do something,” he said. “I tried to get myself ready to hit and relax at the same time and finally I got a big double. That was huge, and I feel much better.”

As he stood on second, many of the fans stood and cheered, despite it meaning their team was headed for an eventual loss.

“I feel like my legs were not on the ground,” he said. “It was real special. That was huge for my team and also to see the ovation from the fans who supported me. I say thank you to them because they were really good to me while I was here. I’m so happy they did that and at the same time happy that we got a ‘W.’ ”

At age 38 and a free agent after this season, Ruiz’s future in baseball is uncertain. It might have been his last game at the ballpark where he blossomed into a big-leaguer and stalwart on some good Phillies teams. If it was his last game in Philly, then it was a perfect final at-bat.

“I think about that,” he said. “You never know where you’re going to be the next day. I try to enjoy these two games here. I don’t know what’s going to happen after this year, but it was real special to come to Philadelphia and get the ovation from the fans, too.”

There have been more talented players in the Phillies organization with better career numbers, but there are few more beloved than the Panamanian catcher with the fire-hydrant build, a stoic facade that screamed constant toughness and a blue-collar, team-first work ethic.

“These are great fans, and I think when you play hard, and when you do your best to win, they appreciate that,” he said.

In 11 seasons with the Phillies, Ruiz played in 1,069 games, hitting with .745 on-base plus slugging percentage. He caught four no-hitters in a Phillies uniform and the final out of the 2008 World Series.

He was traded to the Dodgers in the middle of last season, forgoing his no-trade clause for a chance at the postseason.

The Mariners acquired Ruiz from the Dodgers in the offseason to serve as a backup and veteran guidance to starter Mike Zunino. But with Zunino back in Class AAA Tacoma after struggling, Ruiz and Gosewisch are sharing the catching duties evenly.

If and when Ruiz does decide to hang them up, he hopes to return to the Phillies as a coach.

“I definitely would like to come back to this organization,” he said.