One hit won’t win you many games.

And it didn’t for the Mariners on Friday night at Safeco Field.

Despite getting an outstanding start from Ariel Miranda and brilliant relief work from closer-on-hiatus Edwin Diaz, Seattle mustered just one hit and four base runners on the night and lost to the White Sox, 2-1 in 10 innings.

Reliever Tony Zych gave up the game winning run in the 10th. The problem arose from hitting light-hitting catcher Kevan Smith, who was hitting .130, with the second pitch of the inning.

From there, the White Sox sacrificed him into scoring position and got a two-out double on an 0-2 slider to Melky Cabrera.

Seattle’s productive offensive attack hasn’t been quite the same without No. 3 hitter Robinson Cano.

But really it was White Sox ace Jose Quintana that was responsible for the struggles. The all-star lefty was brilliant, upping his value for a possible midseason trade. And, no, the Mariners don’t have enough prospects to get him.

The Mariners grabbed a 1-0 lead in the second inning against Quintana. Danny Valencia led off with a triple to the gap in right-center. After a first fly ball to center from Taylor Motter wasn’t quite deep enough for Valencia to want to test the strong arm of Willy Garcia, Ben Gamel hit one deep enough that would score him on a tag up.

After the one early run against Quintana, the talented lefty stymied Seattle the rest of his outing. His final line: eight innings pitched, one run on one hit with a walk and seven strikeouts.

Reliever David Robertson pitched the final two innings without allowing a hit.

Miranda was stellar, but lost the pitcher’s duel. He pitched seven innings, giving up one run on just four hits with two walks and a career-high nine strikeouts. He didn’t allow a hit through the first three innings and struck out eight over the first four.

The one run allowed came on one of few mistakes that Miranda made on the night.

After getting two quick outs to start the sixth inning, Miranda fell behind 2-0 to Jose Abreu. The third pitch was right over the heart of the plate as Miranda hung a slider to fellow his fellow Cuban and acquaintance.

The White Sox slugger showed his power with a vicious swing, sending a rocket into the upper deck in left center. MLB Statcast measured the blast at 464 feet.

It tied the score at 1-1.

Diaz made his first appearance since losing the closing job and he was outstanding, pitching two scoreless innings and allowing two infield hits. Of his 29 pitches, 20 were strikes.