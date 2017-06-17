Yovani Gallardo gave up five runs in the first inning, but the Mariners rallied to within a run. The comeback was halted after Dan Altavilla gave up five more runs in the sixth.

ARLINGTON, Texas — A team can only recover from so many five-run innings and expect to have a chance to win. One is workable. Two? Well, it’s not just likely to happen.

After taking the initial slug of five runs scored by the Texas Rangers in the first inning Saturday, the Mariners managed to pull within a run in the top of the sixth.

But the hope of victory lasted about as long as an ice cream cone in the sweltering heat of Globe Life Stadium.

Sunday Mariners @ Texas, 12:05 p.m., ROOT Sports

The Rangers rocked reliever Dan Altavilla for three homers in the bottom of the sixth, scoring five runs and turning a one-run deficit into six in a 10-4 loss for Seattle.

The game couldn’t have started much worse for the Mariners. Starter Yovani Gallardo gave up five runs with two outs in the first inning, punctuated by a Mike Napoli two-run homer.

Gallardo settled down and gave the Mariners four scoreless innings after the explosion.

Seattle climbed back into the game on Mike Zunino’s three-run homer to center in the top of the sixth that cut the lead to 5-4.

Brought in to pitch the sixth, Altavilla gave up a leadoff homer to Rougned Odor, a two-run homer to Napoli and a two-run homer to Shin Soo-Choo.