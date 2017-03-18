A pair of bases loaded walks spurred the comeback

Mariners 6 , Giants 5 at Peoria Stadium

Notable

The control the zone approach is showing its sign in the late innings of Cactus League games. For the second straight day, the Mariners minor leaguers called on to finish up a game, showed patience and the plate, leading to come-from-behind win. Seattle scored three runs in the bottom of the eighth, including two bases loaded walks.

It started with Tyler O’Neill, who loves to hit in big situations. The Mariners prospect came up with the bases loaded and the Mariners trailing, 5-3. He wouldn’t give in and swing at something cheap against right-hander Jose Dominguez. O’Neill worked a walk despite having a 2-1 and 3-1 count to cut the lead to one. Fellow youngster Chantz Mack worked another walk to tie the game. Mike Freeman delivered the go-ahead with a sacrifice fly to center.

Starter Hisashi Iwakuma was better than his previous outing, pitching 3 2/3 innings, giving up three runs on six hits with five strikeouts. Iwakuma gave up two runs in the first inning on a RBI double from Joe Panik and a run-scoring single from Jarrett Parker. Iwakuma’s other run allowed came in the third inning on a lead0ff homer to Parker. He threw 65 pitches with 51 strikes.

“Compared to my last start, today I had better balance with my upper body and lower body,” he said through interpreter Antony Suzuki. “I was going up and down instead of side to side. I was able to get strike one for the most part. Compared to my last start, I was able to make adjustments.”

Player of the game

After having a few quiet games at the plate, Guillermo Heredia is back and hitting again. He had two hits including a RBI double in Saturday’s win. Heredia is hitting .459 (17-for-37) with six doubles, a triple and nine RBI this spring and is close to locking up the fourth outfield spot on the Mariners roster.

Quotable

“It’s really good. The kids that are getting brought up are really comfortable and they’re handling themselves great. Over the course of their at-bats, they are laying off tough pitches and they get a big hit or something good happens late in the game. It’s great to see. It’s a testament to the program that’s in place down there and to the kids coming up and sticking to it.” — manager Scott Servais on the late-game at-bats by his minor league players.

Highlights

On Tap

The Mariners travel to Surprise Stadium to face their, American League West rival, the Texas Rangers. Left-hander Dillon Overton will make the start for Seattle. Texas will start right-hander Eddie Gamboa. The game will be televised on the Rangers broadcast for people with MLB.TV. ESPN 710 and mariners.com will have a live radio broadcast of the game. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m.