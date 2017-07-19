Earlier this week, four players for the Tacoma Rainiers shuttled seven hours in an Uber from Phoenix to Albuquerque to make it on time to the ballpark. Here's why.

We’ve all heard the trying tales of being a minor-leaguer. The long, sweaty bus rides. The rigorous schedule. The shuttling back and forth between teams.

Now you can add seven-hour Uber rides to that list.

On Monday, four Tacoma Rainiers players — Daniel Vogelbach, Mark Lowe, D.J. Peterson and Pat Light — had planned to take a flight from Phoenix to Albuquerque to avoid waking up at 3 a.m. on a game day, as documented on Lowe’s Instagram account.

Well, as the saying goes: the best-laid plans of mice and men often go awry.

After the flight fell through, the four ballplayers piled into an Uber at 2:55 a.m. and embarked on the seven-hour journey from Phoenix to Albuquerque to make the Rainiers’ game against the Isotopes that day. As Lowe’s post noted, the final price of the trip was $683.52. And, in case you were wondering, the “awesome” Uber driver named Helmant received a 5-star rating.

As it turned out, the drive didn’t seem to impact the team. The Rainiers beat the Isotopes 9-3. Peterson went 3 for 4, and Vogelbach went 1 for 4 with two runs scored.